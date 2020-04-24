This Startup Uses IoT To Purify Air Naturally

Read Article

Dr. Alan Evangelista, a microbiology and virology professor at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia mentioned in his report “As humidity increases, the viral droplet size is larger and settles out of the air rapidly”. However, in the areas of low humidity, the droplets can remain airborne for a prolonged period of time due to the rapid evaporation of respiratory droplets. This not only increases the time and distance of the transmission but also significantly impacts the percentage of people contacting the virus. While there is a little skepticism if COVID-19 would behave exactly like the other coronaviruses, but evangelists believe that it would follow the laws of physics, similar to the other viruses.

How does technology help in purifying air then? Let’s find out.

What is your estimate market size of the air purifying industry? Is there going to be a surge in demand?

Indian air purifier market stood at $49 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 28% and reach $ 220 million by 2024. It is clear from the fact that 23 out of 30 top polluted cities in the world are in India.

Most of us remain indoors for 90% of our daily life, breathing in air that is impure, sterilized, and polluted. So, it is the need of the hour to focus on this aspect. And as per WHO, indoor air is about 5 times more polluted than the outside air.

There is a continuous increase in rising expenditure on health and wellness products along with growing awareness regarding the hazardous effects of indoor air pollution.

Growing technological developments, increasing cases of respiratory diseases are expected to boost the demand for air purifiers in the country.

10,000 % increase in google search for a product like air sanitizers as the pandemic hit India

What are some of the natural, green initiatives your startup is abiding by?

Using plants (Phytoremediation technology), to not just purifies air, but sanitizing it naturally.

Unique 5 step purification system through plants foliage, charcoal and various filters.

The usage of natural plants, synthetic filters, innovative growing media, humidifier and blend of technology makes it a one of its kind Air Sanitizer in the World

Converting Carbon Dioxide to create 700 Litres of oxygen per day

Natural Humidifier

How does IoT been an enabler in purifying the air quality?

We are an Air Sanitisation start-up making our way up in the cleantech space with IOT Enabled and self-sustainable products. We use a variety of sensors and equipment to track the plant’s health, growth and its environment, and hence it increases the need for a synergy between sensors, which we have been able to accomplish. It is one of a kind in the industry, and hence, we have filed two patents for the same well.

How do you think technology assists in sanitising and disinfecting?

The technology for optimum plant growth is reliable as it is powerful enough to understand the needs of the plant and smart enough to decide to fulfil the need. With the help of advanced programming techniques and self-sustainability of the technology, the need for human intervention vanishes, and so does the possibility of human error when plant growth is compared.

With coronavirus around the corner, one can sanitise what he touches but not the air he breathes in. Knowing that a coronavirus has up to 41 days, it is essential to sanitise the air as well.

As the world takes a step towards a green and sustainable environment, it is important for billions of people to use self-sustainable green products, which can help in reducing their carbon footprint, and make the world a better place to live.

What kind of backing have you received so far? Kindly share numbers.

The company has raised funding from a Construction Giant based out of Madhya Pradesh. Apart from that, the company has also raised capital from internal relations. The total funding received till date is $ 70,000.

What are your upcoming propositions like?

Immediate

o To increase building visibility amongst as many people as possible so that the community will understand the innovation and services offered by us

o As the country will rise from pandemic coronavirus, we would want to shift people’s focus to breathable naturalised indoor air as a cleantech start-up

Long Term

o We aim to see our product on the list of essentials for healthy living

o To help reduce individual carbon footprint while helping people maintain healthy and sanitised indoor air

Any word of the advice to those still hustling?

Think of “WHY” people will need your product. Be crystal clear on the problem you are trying to solve

Take action!

Things may take time, but everything will fall into place.

Be Agile; do not resist changes. Be it your product or yourself; small changes are what will help you make it bigger.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]