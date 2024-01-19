4th Global AI Summit Explores Potential of AI Across Sectors Including Defence Sectors

Over the past decade, almost all aspects of how we work and how we live – from retail to manufacturing to healthcare – have become increasingly digitised. The year 2023 may be seen as the year of the boom of Generative AI. As per estimates, the global GDP will be up to 14 percent higher in 2030 as a result of the accelerating development and take-up of AI – the equivalent of an additional $15.7 trillion.

As AI continues to evolve and impact various sectors, it is essential to bring together AI experts, researchers, industry professionals, and policymakers on a global platform to exchange knowledge, showcase innovations, and discuss ethical and responsible AI practices. In this regard, the Global Artificial Intelligence Summit (GAISA) 4.0, held on the 18th and 19th of January 2024, at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, India, emerged as an important event that united leading voices, experts, and innovators in the field of Artificial Intelligence. Organised by the All India Council for Robotics & Automation (AICRA), GAISA 4.0 provided a platform for insightful discussions and knowledge exchange on the transformative applications of AI across diverse sectors – including Education, Agriculture, Defence, Healthcare, Cyber Security, Robotics and Automation, and more.

Inaugurated by Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff, GAISA 4.0 witnessed the active participation of distinguished stakeholders representing various ministries and departments. Admiral R Hari Kumar, in his keynote address, emphasised the evolution of AI in India, stating, “With remarkable strides in technology and innovation, AI stands as a tool that is poised to shape Bharat’s trajectory during the Kartavya Kaal. Bharat’s stellar achievements in space exploration – including missions to the moon, mars, and the sun, alongside the establishment of a robust digital public infrastructure that is both extensive and accessible, underscore the nation’s resolve for continuous innovation and progress. Today, we are witnessing the vibrant spirit of AI and in this context, it is befitting to harness our capabilities and ascend as a prominent global leader in the realm of AI.”

The event, which featured esteemed individuals from the Department of Defence, Education, Healthcare, Technology, and Agriculture, served as a platform for insightful discussions. Samir V. Kamat, Secretary, DDR&D, and Chairman, DRDO, highlighting the promising role of AI in defence, said, “AI, with its immense potential, is poised to assume a pivotal role in the realm of defence and national security, providing advantages such as improved accuracy, increased efficiency, and overall enhanced effectiveness. In this context, at DRDO, we have proactively undertaken measures to seamlessly integrate AI into all our operations, technology, and systems. Our foresight recognises the monumental impact that AI will have on defence – enabling the rapid processing of vast datasets and real-time analysis of information from diverse sources – in turn facilitating quick and well-informed decision-making.”

Rajkumar Sharma, Director at AICRA, emphasising the potential of AI said, “Artificial Intelligence (AI) is at the forefront of technological innovation, revolutionising industries, research, and daily life. As per estimates, the global artificial intelligence market size is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.3 percent from 2023 to 2030. It is projected to reach $1,811.8 billion by 2030. In this context, it has been encouraging to have witnessed discussions on the pivotal role played by artificial intelligence in shaping our future. The insightful dialogue, diverse perspectives, and innovative solutions that came through at the conference reflect the importance of collaboration towards advancing AI technologies. We, at AICRA, are proud to be a part of this transformative journey, and we look forward to continuing our efforts to drive progress in the field of AI.”

During the event, AICRA unveiled the AICRA FutureTech Journal, dedicated to accepting research papers in the realm of AI and Robotics. Further, as part of its commitment towards preparing an AI-skilled workforce for the future, the non-profit organisation announced its plans to set up 2,000 labs in schools and colleges, along with 50 incubation centres across the country by December 2024.