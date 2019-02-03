Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Announcement of a National Center for Artificial Intelligence in Budget 2019 will play a key role in accelerating AI development

Artificial Intelligence (AI)News
By Express Computer
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Nasscom’s reaction to Budget 2019

The budget presented by Piyush Goyal was on expected lines and an attempt to drive much needed growth in the economy by providing special provisions for the less served communities including farmers, SMEs, women and senior citizens.

In line with the vision for a digital India, budget 2019 focused on giving an impetus to technology integration and penetration. With the plan to convert 1 lakh villages into Digital Villages over next five years, introduce electronic tax return assessment in the next 2 years, comprehensive digitization for customs transactions and support for 3 lakh CSCs to render digital services. The highlight of the budget was the announcement of the a National Center for Artificial Intelligence and the AI portal. This will play a key role for India to accelerate AI development and adoption to the last mile. We look forward to partner with the government for this key initiative.

While, the finance minister focused on education, jobs, and start-ups, the industry’s key ask towards abolition of Angel tax, and various GST clarifications did not a find mention. We hope that these will be resolved through a due consultative process. Additionally, in line with the 10 dimensions of the Govt’s 2030 vision, we also believe that there must be a national initiative on reskilling to create future ready talent.
