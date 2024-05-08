Generative AI – Transforming software product engineering

Challenges in the adoption of GenAI in SPE

GenAI is accelerating the end-to-end cycle of software products from Ideation to Implementation and even Post-implementation. GenAI tools are enabling rapid prototyping to bring new ‘Ideas to the Screen’ faster. Designers can unleash their creativity through a multitude of design alternatives.

Code Assists/ Copilots are fast becoming the ‘buddy’ for the developer community. AI is empowering developers to generate new code, debug code, test code, migrate code, optimise code, etc.

Data Assists/ Copilots with ‘Text to Insights’ functions are being used for data transformation, dynamic reports and dashboard generation.

QA Assists/ Copilots are leveraging the power of GenAI for test case generation, synthetic test data generation, test automation, etc.

One big benefit observed is code and API documentation of the legacy code.

GenAI’s power of personalisation makes systems more intuitive and creates a special bond with end users.

AI-powered post-implementation support tools are elevating the client experience through quick incident analysis and faster resolutions through intelligent NLP chatbots and self-healing algorithms.