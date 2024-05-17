Randstad Digital acquires Torc, the AI-powered digital talent marketplace

Randstad NV, announces that Randstad Digital has acquired Torc – a next-generation AI-powered talent marketplace platform with more than 25,000 digital talent enrolled worldwide, with a specific current emphasis on LATAM, the US & India. Torc, with its AI-driven platform, enables skill-based matching to connect digital talent to clients globally. This acquisition allows Randstad Digital, a leading digital enablement company, to further accelerate clients’ access to digital talent, including global delivery centers, to meet its digital ambitions across cloud, data, digital engineering, and customer experience capabilities.

“The Torc acquisition strengthens Randstad’s partner for talent strategy in our Digital specialisation. Digital transformation needs access to specialised talent at scale and speed globally. Torc, with its enterprise-grade AI-powered talent marketplace, will redefine the talent experience, and speed of delivery, and strengthen Randstad Digital’s capabilities in enabling our client’s digital transformation,” said Sander van’ t Noordende, CEO of Randstad.

“As enterprises redefine the digital business model, the demand for specialized skills in AI, Cloud, Data, and CX, continues to increase,” said Venu Lambu, CEO of Randstad Digital. “The acquisition of Torc is a direct response to this evolution and client needs. It expands our access to a diverse range of talent skill sets and a robust developer community from assessment to productivity. We are extremely excited to welcome an industry thought leader in open talent platforms, Michael Morris, Torc CEO and Co-Founder, and his team to Randstad Digital.”

“Recognize is proud to have incubated Torc alongside a management team who are visionaries at the forefront of open talent platform innovation. As part of Randstad Digital, Torc will further accelerate the adoption of AI-enabled talent experience and delivery. Together, they will define the next-generation delivery model for technology and digital skills and services,” said Francisco D’Souza, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Recognize.