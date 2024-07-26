3AI Hosts GCC X… Summit 2024: Reimagine the new next in GCCs with GenAI

Initiated by 3AI, the second edition of GCC X…Summit 2024 was held on the 26th of June at The Leela Palace in Bengaluru, Karnataka. After the resounding success of the second edition of its flagship event, BEYOND 2024, the GCC X… SUMMIT 2024 brought in over 60 stellar speakers from GCCs alongside leading Data, AI, and Analytics leaders over a curated series of more than 40 differentiated sessions. With over 650 participants and 250 GCCs leaders, this event showcased the pioneering innovation and transformation best practices within GCCs with Gen AI. The summit’s highlights included the prestigious fifth edition of Pinnacle Awards 2024 and AI Makers50 in GCCs, honouring outstanding AI achievements.

The timing of the GCC X …was impeccable, coming as it did on the same day as the news of ANSR getting investment funding from Accenture, making it a game changing moment for GCCs. Essentially, GCCs are building an ecosystem of their own and also leaning on the external set of partner ecosystems. “This whole pursuit by Accenture is a manifestation of the commitment that the external ecosystem is making to catapult GCCs to the next level. More importantly, this will also aid the formation and conceptualisation of additional GCCs that are still on the fringe and no doubt will have a force propellant impact for the entire tech and info technology industry”, commented Sameer Dhanrajani – CEO, AIQRATE & 3AI

In a path breaking move at the GCC X summit 2024, 3AI also announced the formation of 3AI SPHERE. SPHERE is an attempt on the part of 3AI to create an integrated marketplace and ecosystem to bring the 410 GCCs which are part of the 3AI platform together, ensuring that any new best practice, framework or even a report in analytics AI, gets housed under 3AI’s SPHERE. SPHERE will also facilitate a partner driven exercise with the GCCs looking for partners in terms of consulting, services, solutions, platforms, talent.

As the largest AI & Analytics platform & marketplace in India, 3AI’s deep penetration and outreach with 410+ GCCs has made this summit a resounding success. The summit brought together key stakeholders in the industry, including Lalit Ahuja (ANSR), KS Vishwanathan (KSV), Santosh Rao (IBM India), Lalitha Indrakanthi (JLR), Rathnaprabha M (Morgan Stanley), and more experts and visionaries. GCC X…Summit 2024 provided a platform for focused discussions, knowledge sharing and fostering new connections with deep networking over Leaders Exclusive Evening.

Over the past five years, 3AI has democratised premier thought leadership at scale in AI & Analytics industry, pioneered over 850 groundbreaking events, summits, conferences, and speaking engagements, featuring innovative formats and session tracks highlighting cutting-edge themes in the AI and Analytics landscape. 3AI’s bespoke forum – the Thought Leaders Circle (TLC) boasts over 1,100 distinguished by-invite AI and Analytics thought leaders from 910+ organisations, sharing invaluable insights with a vibrant global community of 38,000+ active members & the larger ecosystem.