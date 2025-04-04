DigiCert introduces DigiCert ONE: The first digital trust platform to converge PKI and DNS

DigiCert announced the integration of UltraDNS into its flagship DigiCert ONE platform. The combination automates essential management processes between Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and Domain Name Systems (DNS) —two foundational components of digital trust—to reduce outage risks and streamline operations.

DNS teams manually change records with every PKI update. But as disruptors like shortened certificate lifespans and quantum computing drive faster change cycles, manual processes can no longer keep up. Frost and Sullivan advises organisations to automate manual processes and streamline trust solutions to keep digital interactions secure and flowing. DigiCert ONE addresses these challenges by enhancing cryptographic agility and automating key processes that keep digital trust infrastructure aligned.

“As organisations across APAC accelerate their digital transformation, they require solutions that simplify security operations while ensuring compliance and resilience in the quantum age,” said James Cook, Group Vice President Sales, APJ, at DigiCert. “By integrating UltraDNS into DigiCert ONE, we are eliminating complexity and enabling enterprises to automate certificate and DNS management at scale, allowing businesses to focus on innovation and growth rather than managing fragmented security infrastructures.”

Advantages of combining PKI + DNS:

Centralised management, visibility, and control over certificates and DNS, reducing security complexity and creating faster threat response. Improved uptime and business continuity – Eliminate PKI-related outages and ensure the availability of critical services.

Automate renewals and DNS configurations to reduce human error and compliance risks. Enhanced performance & security – Integrated PKI and DNS with DDoS protection, advanced traffic routing, and application security for cyber resilience.

“Managing separate DNS and PKI solutions adds complexity, increases costs, and introduces potential points of failure,” said Joern Lubadel, Global Head of Product Security at B. Braun. “The move to a converged digital trust platform to mitigate security threats like DNS hijacking and DDoS attacks and streamline operations by automating the management of certificates is the sort of innovation that large enterprises need. The promise of a more resilient, efficient, and secure digital infrastructure will help companies focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences and get out of the business of onerous integration projects.”

“When we were deciding which PKI solution to use, we sought to ‘future proof’ our operations by choosing a vendor that could deliver a comprehensive suite of tools to support our growth,” said Grace Young, Chief Innovation Officer at Wattwatchers. “We didn’t want to deal with multiple vendors for different parts of our operations, like DNS and IoT, which just adds complexity, costs, and potential points of failure. DigiCert’s digital trust platform enabled us to automate certificate management, allowing our small team to deliver an efficient, resilient, and secure digital infrastructure for our enterprise customers. This allows us to prioritise customer value without being slowed down by complex configuration on the back end.”

“By integrating UltraDNS into the DigiCert ONE platform, DigiCert is addressing a critical challenge that enterprises face—managing fragmented security infrastructures that lead to inefficiencies, outages, and security vulnerabilities Ozgun Pelit, Senior Industry Analyst, at Frost & Sullivan. “This unified approach enhances automation, resilience, and crypto agility, ensuring organisations can securely scale their operations while preparing for the post-quantum future. As certificate lifecycles shorten and cyber threats grow more sophisticated, solutions that streamline digital trust management will become essential for enterprises navigating an increasingly complex security landscape.”