HirePlusPlus transforms AI-Driven hiring in India with ‘Maya,’ backed by MATH, the AI & ML technology hub

HirePlusPlus is transforming the recruitment landscape with its state-of-the-art technology. Backed by MATH at T-Hub, Hyderabad’s premier AI and ML innovation hub, the company has achieved significant business milestones, securing key enterprise clients and industry recognition.

With MATH’s strategic support, HirePlusPlus has successfully partnered with leading organisations such as RBL Bank, Central Bank of India, and Epiroc. These collaborations are expected to generate $500,000 in revenue for 2025, with projections to scale up by an additional $1 million through future partnerships. A significant 20% of its enterprise client pipeline stems from Global Capability Centers (GCCs), driven by T-Hub’s leadership initiatives and networking opportunities.

The hiring industry today faces critical challenges, from high applicant volumes and inefficient screening processes to the difficulty of identifying candidates who fit both technically and culturally. HirePlusPlus is addressing these pain points with its AI-driven hiring co-pilot, Maya, an advanced AI recruiter that redefines talent acquisition. Maya engages candidates through intelligent real-time conversations, asks insightful follow-up questions, and provides structured evaluations to recruiters, enabling data-driven hiring decisions. With multilingual interview capabilities and contextual candidate analysis, Maya reduces recruiter workload while ensuring precision in assessing both technical competencies and cultural fit.

Designed for seamless integration, HirePlusPlus works effortlessly with leading Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) and Human Resource Management Systems (HRMS), including SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle Taleo, and Workday. The platform’s AI-driven innovations extend beyond recruitment automation, incorporating advanced solutions such as Parse++, a next-generation CV parsing engine that instantly extracts and analyses candidate data, and Proctor+, an AI-powered proctoring tool that ensures assessment integrity with anomaly detection. Its Talent Intelligence Framework further enhances AI-led interviews, domain knowledge augmentation, and real-time skill mapping, making recruitment faster, more efficient, and highly accurate.

Rahul Paith, CEO of MATH, emphasised the significance of this partnership, stating, “HirePlusPlus is a stellar example of the AI-driven innovation that MATH was established to foster. By providing them with world-class AI resources, expert mentorship, and access to Hyderabad’s dynamic tech ecosystem, we have empowered them to secure high-value clients like Epiroc and gain industry recognition. Our mission at MATH is to bridge visionary startups with transformative opportunities, and HirePlusPlus’s journey is a testament to Hyderabad’s growing prominence as a global AI hub.”

Piyush Raj Akhouri, Co-founder and CEO, Hireplusplus, Co-Founder & CEO of HirePlusPlus, said, “With Maya, our AI-driven recruiter, we aim to simplify and accelerate the hiring process for organisations, helping them find the right talent faster and more effectively. The support from MATH at T-Hub has played a crucial role in scaling our technology, allowing us to bring AI-driven solutions to businesses across India. We’re excited to contribute to the growing AI innovation ecosystem and redefine how recruitment works in the country.” Organisations leveraging HirePlusPlus have reported substantial improvements in hiring efficiency. The platform has increased recruitment productivity by 63%, reduced sourcing costs by 47%, and eliminated 75% of irrelevant candidates from the selection pipeline. Additionally, its AI-driven screening and automation capabilities have accelerated hiring cycles, reducing time-to-hire by 50%, enabling companies to secure top talent quickly.

The company’s innovative AI solutions have earned accolades across prestigious platforms. HirePlusPlus was a finalist at the HYSEA National Summit & Awards 2025 in the “AI & Beyond: Redefining the Future” category, recognising outstanding contributions to AI innovation in the IT sector. Additionally, it won the “Best AI in SaaS” award at the Global AI Summit 2024, an event jointly organised by the Telangana government and MATH, further cementing Hyderabad’s reputation as an emerging AI capital. The company has also expanded its industry footprint by participating in leading tech and HR events, including Startup Mahakumbh, SHRM, ET-HR Next, TechUK, and London Tech Week, reinforcing its position as a thought leader in AI-powered talent acquisition.