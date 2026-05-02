Navigating power challenges in the age of AI: Trends and solutions for high-density data centers

By Peter Panfil, Distinguished Engineer & Vice President of Technical Business Development, Vertiv

Artificial intelligence is changing the physical profile of the data center faster than most legacy power architectures were designed to handle. Higher-density compute, more dynamic loads, and increased uptime requirements are forcing operators to rethink how power is delivered, protected, and scaled. India’s data center sector is expected to grow substantially to multi-gigawatt scale over the coming years, increasing pressure on power infrastructure, cooling capacity, and project execution. However, this surge in demand brings with it significant power challenges that must be addressed to ensure sustainable progress.

Escalating Power Demands from AI Workloads

As AI workloads become more intensive, power consumption is growing along with the high-density data center environments. Globally, electricity demand from data centers is expected to more than double by 2030, reaching around 945 terawatt-hours (TWh) according to the International Energy Agency’s Base Case projections, equivalent to the power needs of a major economy like Japan. In India, data centers could account for up to 3% of the nation’s total electricity consumption by the end of the decade, up from less than 1% currently. This growth is driven by AI’s requirement for powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) and specialized hardware, which push rack power densities from traditional levels. Such densities strain existing power systems, leading to hotspots, inefficiencies, and potential outages.

One of the most pressing trends is the escalating demand for reliable and scalable power. AI applications, particularly generative AI models, operate around the clock, requiring uninterrupted electricity to process massive datasets. In markets like India, where grid reliability, regional power quality, fuel mix, and infrastructure buildout vary significantly, operators must design for resilience as well as efficiency. Moreover, the environmental footprint is a growing concern: coal-heavy generation contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, exacerbating climate change at a time when global regulations are tightening around sustainability.

Addressing Water Scarcity and Supply Chain Issues

Water scarcity adds another layer of complexity. As rack densities rise, many operators are augmenting traditional air-cooled environments with liquid cooling technologies that can better support high heat flux loads, which can create site-planning and permitting considerations in water-stressed regions. In water-stressed areas such as Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad, key hubs for data center development, this can strain local supplies and spark community concerns. Additionally, the global race for AI infrastructure highlights supply chain vulnerabilities, including shortages of critical minerals for batteries and semiconductors, which could delay expansions and inflate costs.

Innovative Solutions for Efficiency and Sustainability

Amid these challenges, innovative solutions are emerging to help data center operators navigate this new era. A key approach is enhancing power efficiency through advanced architectures. Modular power architectures can support phased scaling, improve serviceability, and reduce stranded capacity. In selected high-density applications, operators are also evaluating alternative distribution approaches, including DC architectures, to improve end-to-end efficiency. In high-density setups, integrating direct current (DC) power distribution can further cut conversion losses compared to traditional alternating current (AC) systems.

Energy efficiency and responsible resources are at the forefront of these solutions. Greater use of distributed energy resources, paired with battery energy storage and more intelligent load management, can help operators improve resilience, manage cost, and support sustainability objectives. In India, where solar capacity is expanding rapidly, on-site or off-site renewable installations paired with battery energy storage systems (BESS) offer a pathway to grid independence. BESS not only provides backup during outages but also enables peak shaving, where excess renewable energy is stored and discharged during high-demand periods. This is particularly relevant as India’s power demand is forecasted to grow at around 6-6.5% annually over the coming years, driven by renewables, electrification, and data centers.

Cooling innovations are equally critical. Advanced cooling approaches, including liquid cooling and hybrid air-liquid environments, are becoming increasingly important as densities rise. The right architecture depends on workload profile, thermal design targets, site constraints, and operating model.

The Path Forward Through Collaboration

Collaboration across stakeholders is essential to implement these solutions effectively. Governments, utilities, and operators must work together to upgrade grid infrastructure, incentivize green energy adoption through policies like tax breaks for renewable-powered facilities, and invest in workforce training for emerging technologies. In India, initiatives such as proposed incentives for foreign cloud providers running AI workloads domestically could accelerate investments, but they must be paired with robust planning to address power and water constraints.

Looking ahead, the age of AI presents an opportunity to redefine data center design with resilience and efficiency at its core. By anticipating power challenges and embracing forward-thinking solutions, India can position itself as a global leader in energy-efficient and responsible digital infrastructure. This not only supports economic ambitions but also contributes to a greener planet. The next phase of AI infrastructure will depend on better power architecture, tighter integration across systems, and closer coordination among operators, utilities, technology providers, and policymakers. The opportunity for India is not simply to add capacity, but to build it in a way that is more resilient, efficient, and ready for the realities of high-density AI.