Pascal AI collaborates with ICICI Prudential AMC for AI initiatives

Pascal AI announced its collaboration with ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd. (ICICI Prudential AMC) to deploy its AI infrastructure for the fund house’s investment research.

Vibhav Viswanathan, CEO and Co-Founder, Pascal AI, said, “ICICI Prudential AMC is among the early movers adopting AI within the AMC industry, and this collaboration reflects their focus on building technology-led investment research at scale. Our focus at Pascal AI is on enabling decision-making and investment judgment at scale, while ensuring firms retain full control over their data and workflows.”

Abhijit Shah, Chief Marketing & Digital Business Officer from ICICI Prudential AMC said, “Investment research today depends on both the quality of analysis and the ability to evaluate large volumes of information efficiently. “We have been investing in frontier technology across the Company for over a decade, and through our engagement with Pascal AI, we are meaningfully moving forward into enterprise-grade AI workflows.”

The engagement reflects ICICI Prudential AMC’s commitment to equipping its research teams with infrastructure that matches the scale and complexity of its investment mandate. Powered by Pascal AI’s proprietary Context Graph, the platform connects ICICI Prudential AMC’s internal data and investment frameworks with external market information in real time, operating fully within the firm’s governance perimeter.

Across one of India’s largest coverage universes, the platform will help investment teams reduce turnaround time and aid in identifying risks and opportunities, earlier in the investment process. This marks Pascal AI’s largest institutional implementation to date and one of the first agentic research deployments at this scale within India’s asset management industry.