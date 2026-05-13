Jharkhand strengthens industry–academia collaboration to build a future-ready workforce

While talking to Express Computer in a recent interaction, IAS Rahul Kumar Purwar, Principal Secretary, Department of Higher and Technical Education, Government of Jharkhand, highlighted the Jharkhand government’s vision of building a strong industry–academia partnership ecosystem to make students industry-ready, promote innovation, and bridge the growing skill gap between education and industry requirements.

As India moves towards becoming a knowledge-driven and digitally empowered economy, states are increasingly focusing on strengthening their higher and technical education ecosystems to align academic learning with evolving market demands. In this direction, the Department of Higher & Technical Education, Government of Jharkhand, is undertaking several transformative initiatives aimed at improving employability, encouraging research, and creating a future-ready workforce.

Purwar affirms that reducing the gap between academic knowledge and industry expectations remains one of the department’s core priorities. According to him, the government is actively working to ensure that educational institutions function in close coordination with industries and emerging technology sectors. He says the department’s objective is to create an ecosystem where students gain practical exposure alongside theoretical learning, enabling them to become better prepared for future careers.

Technology Parks & Incubation Centres



A major step in this direction is the establishment of technology parks and incubation centres across educational institutions in Jharkhand. Purwar says these facilities are being developed to create stronger engagement between students, innovators, startups, and industries. The initiative is expected to expose students to real-world technological advancements and entrepreneurial opportunities while also promoting innovation-driven learning. These incubation ecosystems are also aimed at fostering startup culture among youth and supporting aspiring entrepreneurs from the state.

Industry-Aligned Curriculum Reforms



The department is simultaneously focusing on curriculum reforms through industry collaboration. Purwar affirms that syllabus structures and curriculum frameworks will increasingly be designed in consultation with industries to ensure practical relevance and alignment with current market needs. He says the intention is to move beyond traditional classroom-based learning and integrate practical industry expectations into academic programmes. This collaborative approach is expected to strengthen technical competencies, problem-solving skills, and employability among students.

Credit-Based Internship Programmes for Polytechnic & Engineering Students



In a significant move to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world industry practice, the Department of Higher & Technical Education is introducing structured Credit-Based Internship Programmes for students of Polytechnic and Engineering Colleges across Jharkhand. These internships will be formally integrated into the academic curriculum, enabling students to earn academic credits for industry-based practical training.

Under this initiative, students will be required to undertake internships with identified industry partners, PSUs, research organisations, and startups for a defined duration as part of their degree or diploma programme. The internship experience will be assessed and graded, contributing directly to the student’s academic record, making industry exposure a recognised and integral component of technical education.

Key features of the Credit-Based Internship Programme:

Mandatory internship periods are formally integrated within Polytechnic Diploma and Engineering Degree programmes.

Academic credits awarded to students upon successful completion of internship assignments and assessments.

Industry mentors and faculty supervisors jointly evaluate student performance during the internship period.

Collaboration with industry bodies, chambers of commerce, and PSUs to widen the pool of internship opportunities for students.

Special focus on ensuring internship placements in emerging sectors such as IT, manufacturing, energy, healthcare technology, and infrastructure.

Purwar emphasises that the Credit-Based Internship Programme is a forward-looking step that will significantly enhance the employability of students graduating from Jharkhand’s technical institutions. By earning credits through real industry work, students will develop a stronger professional foundation, practical problem-solving abilities, and a deeper understanding of workplace dynamics — all of which are increasingly demanded by employers in today’s competitive job market.

Centres of Excellence



Another important initiative being promoted by the department is the establishment of Centres of Excellence within universities and technical institutions. Purwar says these Centres of Excellence are being developed to encourage advanced research, innovation, and specialised learning across emerging sectors. The centres are expected to facilitate collaboration between academic institutions, researchers, and industry experts, thereby creating opportunities for students and faculty members to work on practical and research-oriented projects.

Research Grants for Faculty — Advancing State Priority Areas



To further strengthen the research ecosystem in Jharkhand’s higher and technical education institutions, the Department of Higher & Technical Education is providing dedicated Grants for Research Projects to faculty members. Grants of up to ₹10,00,000 (Rupees Ten Lakhs) are being provided to faculty members for undertaking research in identified State Priority Areas.

These research grants are designed to incentivise faculty-led research that is directly aligned with Jharkhand’s development priorities and emerging economic needs. Faculty members from Engineering Colleges, Polytechnic Institutions, and Universities are eligible to apply through a competitive proposal evaluation process overseen by a designated Research Advisory Committee comprising academic experts and industry representatives.

State Priority Areas identified for funded research include:

Mining technology, mineral processing, and sustainable resource management.

Agriculture technology, rural development, and food processing innovation.

Renewable energy, clean technology, and environmental sustainability.

Information technology, artificial intelligence, and digital infrastructure.

Healthcare technology, tribal medicine, and public health innovations.

Infrastructure development, smart cities, and urban planning.

Purwar notes that the research grant initiative is expected to significantly enhance the quality and quantity of faculty-led research in the state. By directing research efforts towards areas of direct relevance to Jharkhand’s growth priorities, the government aims to build a stronger knowledge base that can support evidence-driven policymaking, industrial innovation, and socioeconomic development across the state.

Industry Mentorship & Institutional Partnerships



The Jharkhand government is also encouraging stronger industry mentorship and participation within educational institutions. Purwar says industries are being invited to contribute through mentorship programmes, internships, technical workshops, training sessions, and collaborative projects. Such engagement, he says, will help students gain industry exposure at an early stage while improving their understanding of professional expectations and market realities.

Modernising Infrastructure & NEP 2020 Implementation



Alongside industry partnerships, the Department of Higher & Technical Education is implementing broader reforms to strengthen the state’s educational infrastructure. The department has been working towards modernising laboratories, improving institutional quality, expanding digital infrastructure, and promoting outcome-based education systems across higher and technical institutions.

The state government has also been actively focusing on implementing the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Purwar says the reforms under NEP are aimed at making higher education more multidisciplinary, flexible, skill-oriented, and innovation-driven. The policy framework is expected to improve academic flexibility, encourage research culture, and enhance the overall quality of education in the state.

Strengthening Engineering & Polytechnic Education



Jharkhand has additionally been focusing on strengthening engineering and polytechnic education to build a stronger technical talent pipeline. Efforts are being made to improve faculty development programmes, institutional accreditation standards, and collaboration with reputed academic and industrial organisations.

Digital Transformation in Education



Digital transformation remains another key focus area for the department. Educational institutions are being encouraged to adopt smart classrooms, online learning tools, digital content platforms, and technology-enabled governance systems to improve both teaching methodologies and administrative efficiency. Purwar says technology integration is essential to ensure equitable access to quality education, particularly for students from remote and underserved areas.

Research, Innovation & Entrepreneurship

Research and innovation are increasingly becoming central pillars of Jharkhand’s educational strategy. The government is encouraging institutions to participate in research collaborations, innovation programmes, and startup development initiatives. Through incubation support and industry engagement, the department aims to create an ecosystem where students can contribute to solving real-world challenges while also developing entrepreneurial capabilities.

Purwar believes that the future of higher and technical education lies in strong collaboration between government, academia, and industry. He says Jharkhand’s focus is not only on improving educational access but also on ensuring that students graduate with the skills, confidence, and exposure required to thrive in a rapidly evolving economic landscape.

With initiatives centred around industry-aligned curriculum, credit-based internship programmes, technology parks, incubation ecosystems, Centres of Excellence, faculty research grants for State Priority Areas, digital infrastructure, research-driven education, and NEP implementation, Jharkhand is steadily positioning itself as a state committed to building a future-ready and innovation-led higher education ecosystem.