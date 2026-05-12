UiPath empowers enterprises with on-premises agentic AI deployment via automation suite

UiPath announced the availability of agentic AI capabilities on UiPath Automation Suite globally, including India. The enhancement provides UiPath customers globally with the option to deploy agentic AI within their own infrastructure via cloud-hosted or self-hosted large-language models, giving customers control over domestic data residency without sacrificing enterprise-grade automation capabilities.

Transforming agentic ambition to real-world Impact

As the paradigm shift to agentic AI accelerates, organisations in India are moving from experimental pilots to enterprise-wide deployments of agentic AI. According to a UiPath-commissioned IDC InfoBrief, around 40% of organisations in India have already implemented agentic AI, with close to 50% planning to use the technology this year.

Despite this momentum, cloud-only deployment models have historically limited adoption in highly regulated sectors such as banking, financial services, the public sector, insurance, and healthcare. For these sectors, strict security, compliance, and data residency requirements necessitate self-hosted solutions to safely unlock real business impact.

Accelerating agentic transformation for regulated industries

Automation Suite now offers enterprises the option to deploy agentic AI on-premises, with the choice of leveraging cloud-hosted LLMs like OpenAI GPT, Anthropic Claude and Google Gemini, or self-hosted OSS models. This gives enterprises full control over how and where their data is processed, allowing them to scale agentic AI without compromising local security or compliance mandates.

Specifically, enterprise customers will have access to two flexible deployment modes:

– Automation Suite with Cloud Models: Best for customers who have existing cloud model subscriptions with OpenAI GPT, Anthropic Claude, and Google Gemini, but require self-hosted orchestration. This configuration delivers the most comprehensive stack of agentic AI capabilities, including DeepRAG, Advanced Extraction, Autopilot for Developers, Autopilot for Everyone and ScreenPlay, which are not available with self-hosted models.

– Automation Suite with Self-Hosted Models: Best for customers who can self-host and manage their own models, allowing enterprises to run recommended open-source models entirely within their own data centers. This configuration delivers core agentic AI capabilities including UiPath Maestro, Agent Builder, Context Grounding, GenAI Activities, and more.

The Cloud Models mode also supports hybrid deployments — Automation Suite runs on the customer’s own infrastructure while LLM inference routes to their preferred cloud provider. This is ideal for organisations that want to leverage their existing cloud model agreements while maintaining local control over automation workloads, particularly those operating under data residency rules that permit outbound inference but prohibit cloud-based orchestration.

“Compliance requirements should never be a ceiling on innovation, yet regulated industries across APJ have missed out on early agentic AI gains due to rigid constraints,” said Raghu Malpani, Chief Product and Technology Officer. “Automation Suite eliminates the trade-off between adopting AI and maintaining data sovereignty, giving enterprises in banking, government, healthcare, and beyond the infrastructure control they need to move from ambition to real business impact on their own terms.

Most agentic automation features are now available on UiPath Automation Suite. Conversational Agent and IXP (Intelligent Xtraction and Processing) capabilities will be available in October 2026.