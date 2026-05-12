Salesforce partners with GiftAbled Foundation to advance inclusion in India’s AI economy 

Salesforce is deepening its commitment to inclusion in India through expanded support for GiftAbled Foundation, an organisation that empowers People with Disabilities (PwDs). Salesforce is supporting two complementary programs – Project LearnAbled and Project ElevateAbility – designed to equip PwDs with industry-relevant skills, including AI, and create meaningful pathways to employment.

Together, the two initiatives offer a comprehensive skilling ecosystem – one that builds a strong foundation for employment and another that prepares graduates for careers at the forefront of technology. Both programs provide a fully accessible training environment, connecting PwDs with the skills, support, and corporate opportunities needed to thrive in today’s AI-driven economy.

Project LearnAbled will equip PwD with practical IT and non-IT skills through three structured 200-hour courses spanning six months, delivered in a flexible hybrid format. These cover Java & JavaScript with AI – including programming foundations and AI applications; Employability Foundations – building workplace communication, productivity tools, and digital marketing skills; and lastly, Finance & Accounting – preparing candidates for roles such as accounts assistants or junior accountants. Each course includes a minimum of 30 hours of dedicated soft skills training, expert guidance, and placement support. Alongside this, the initiative also engages industry leaders and hiring managers to encourage inclusive hiring practices and help create workplaces where everyone has the opportunity to contribute and succeed.

Project ElevateAbility is GiftAbled’s flagship initiative for future-ready careers, designed for graduates with disabilities seeking to enter the world of AI and emerging technology. The program features a 200-hour Agentic AI Bootcamp covering AI fundamentals, Generative AI, Agentforce, Python, Large Language Models (LLMs), and prompt engineering, complemented by a 100-hour soft skills programme focused on interview readiness and professional communication. The programme also includes placement support through recruitment drives and corporate partnerships.

Federica Terrenzio, Senior Director, Disabilities@work, Salesforce, said, “At Salesforce, we recognise that creating an equitable future means ensuring that the opportunities created by AI are accessible to everyone, including professionals with disabilities. Our dedication to accessibility is rooted in the belief that every individual deserves the tools, resources, and support needed to succeed. Technology and the right partnerships can be powerful equalisers, and through our support for GiftAbled, we are committed to opening doors that allow professionals with disabilities to not just participate, but to truly lead in the careers of tomorrow.”

Prateek Kaul, Co-Founder and Trustee, GiftAbled, said, “Investing in skilling is investing in unlocking the untapped potential of PwDs. In an AI-driven world, targeted upskilling can be the bridge between education and meaningful employment, and that is exactly what LearnAbled and ElevateAbility are designed to do. Through specialised training, comprehensive support, and placement assistance, we ensure every candidate gains the skills and confidence they need to thrive. With Salesforce’s support, we are not just creating jobs, we are creating equitable access to opportunity.”

Ashish Kumar, Software Developer and LearnAbled programme graduate, said, “Being part of the Data Structures and Algorithms course under the LearnAbled programme has been a turning point in my career. The training in Data Structures and Algorithms using C++ sharpened my problem-solving skills and gave me the confidence to excel in technical interviews, something I now draw on every day as a Software Developer at a leading multinational corporation. As a person with a locomotor disability, access to training that is both rigorous and truly inclusive is not always easy to find – and LearnAbled gets that balance right. I am grateful to Salesforce and GiftAbled for making this kind of opportunity a reality for aspiring developers.”

Both programs follow a structured approach, partnering with colleges, NGOs, and state disability departments to identify candidates, conducting pre-assessments to tailor learning pathways, and delivering hybrid training. To strengthen employability, they include regular assessments, soft skills development, and personalised placement support. Salesforce employees also contribute as volunteer mentors, subject matter experts, and soft skills trainers. Through initiatives like these, Salesforce continues its commitment to accessibility and workforce development, helping to ensure that talent with disabilities has equal opportunity to succeed in the workplace.