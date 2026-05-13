Five States Honoured for Outstanding DigiLocker Integration Initiatives

The National e-Governance Division (NeGD) has intensified efforts to integrate DigiLocker with citizen service platforms across India, enabling seamless and efficient digital public service delivery. As part of this initiative, five States were felicitated for their outstanding contribution towards large-scale DigiLocker integration and adoption.

The felicitation ceremony was held during the National Consultative Workshop on Strengthening Cybersecurity Frameworks for State Data on May 11, 2026.

Officials and State e-Mission Teams (SeMTs) from Gujarat, Karnataka, Keralam, Nagaland and Rajasthan were recognised for successfully integrating DigiLocker with multiple government services. The awards were presented by Shri Nand Kumarum, Joint Secretary, Digital Governance Division, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and President & CEO, NeGD, in the presence of senior officials from MeitY, CERT-In and NIC.

The recognised States demonstrated innovation and excellence in simplifying document access, reducing physical verification processes, and improving ease of living through Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

Gujarat onboarded 65 percent of its services onto DigiLocker, reaching more than 1.92 crore citizens. The State was also recognised for introducing digital disability certificates for free bus transport services.

Karnataka integrated 73 percent of its government e-services and recorded the highest number of DigiLocker accounts, with over 2.7 crore registered users. The State also digitised nearly 3 crore electricity bill records by onboarding all five DISCOMs.

Keralam successfully onboarded more than 117 services within seven days through coordinated efforts across departments, serving over 1.15 crore registered users.

Nagaland, recognised as a “Digital Rising State,” integrated over 32 services within a month using both issuer and requestor models, highlighting its rapid digital transformation efforts.

Rajasthan rolled out the Family Register Jan Aadhaar integration with DigiLocker, benefiting more than 7.5 crore citizens while rapidly expanding electricity bill and other public service integrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Nand Kumarum emphasised the importance of collaborative digital governance and highlighted that secure, interoperable and citizen-centric platforms like DigiLocker are central to India’s vision of trusted digital governance.

The felicitation reaffirmed the Government of India’s commitment to building robust, secure and citizen-focused digital governance systems while encouraging States to adopt scalable and interoperable digital platforms for public service delivery.