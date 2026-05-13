How Pramerica Life Insurance is rebuilding insurance around AI and intelligent automation

As digital adoption deepens across India’s Tier-II and Tier-III markets, customer expectations are increasingly being shaped not by insurance companies, but by e-commerce, fintech, and on-demand digital platforms. Consumers now expect the same speed, convenience, and personalisation from insurers that they experience across the broader digital economy.

For life insurers, this shift is becoming transformational. Vineet Kumar Chauhan, CTO, Pramerica Life Insurance, is driving this transformation through a strong focus on digital platforms, AI-led decision-making, and customer-centric innovation. The company is steadily embedding intelligence across the insurance lifecycle—from onboarding and underwriting to servicing and policy issuance—while building conversational, mobile-first, and real-time engagement models designed for a digitally connected customer base.

Historically, customers often viewed insurance through the lens of traditional savings products. Today’s consumers are more digitally aware, more informed, and far more willing to compare experiences across providers.

But the bigger disruption, Chauhan argues, is psychological. Consumers no longer benchmark insurance companies against other insurers. They benchmark them against every digital service they use daily.

“If a customer can order something instantly on an e-commerce platform, they naturally expect insurance to be equally seamless,” he explains.

That shift is forcing insurers to rethink customer journeys entirely. “The industry can no longer design processes from an inward-looking perspective. We have to design them from the customer’s perspective,” Chauhan says.

Insurance distribution is becoming platform-driven

To address these changing expectations, Pramerica Life Insurance has undertaken a major transformation of its digital distribution ecosystem.

At the centre of this initiative is “SpeedBiz,” the company’s flagship distribution platform used for onboarding, policy sales, benefit illustration generation, and customer servicing.

Rather than building only a website or a mobile app, the company adopted a broader platform strategy by introducing a web platform, a mobile application, and a Progressive Web App (PWA) architecture. “PWA gives us the best of both worlds,” he points out.

The latest upgrade of the platform, SpeedBiz 3.0, has already delivered measurable customer experience improvements. Following the upgrade, customer form-filling time has reduced by nearly 47%, significantly accelerating onboarding journeys while simplifying the application experience for customers and advisors alike.

The company is also introducing offline capabilities to support users in low-connectivity regions—particularly important in rural and defence-focused geographies where network access may be inconsistent.

The objective is simple: insurance distribution should work regardless of geography, bandwidth quality, or device constraints.

WhatsApp is quietly becoming an insurance channel

At the same time, conversational channels are emerging as a major engagement layer.

WhatsApp is increasingly becoming a servicing channel for insurers, and Pramerica Life Insurance recently launched “Lisa,” its WhatsApp-based servicing bot.

Since its launch in July 2025, adoption has remained strong, with more than 39,000 customer requests self-served within the first nine months. With Lisa, customers can access policy information, download statements, raise service requests, and complete servicing interactions without visiting branches.

“Rather than forcing customers to come to our applications, we want to reach customers where they already are,” Chauhan says.

AI is moving from experimentation to production

While many organisations are still piloting AI initiatives, Chauhan says Pramerica Life Insurance has already operationalised multiple AI use cases in production environments.

“We are not at the experimentation stage anymore,” he adds. The company currently uses AI across underwriting, customer servicing, sales enablement, policy issuance, operational automation, and employee productivity.

One of the more interesting implementations is an AI-powered assistant embedded within the sales agent portal. Unlike traditional bots, this system acts as a contextual sales coach. A sales representative can input customer details such as age, financial goals, and profile, and the AI engine dynamically generates: product recommendations, tailored sales pitches, objection-handling guidance, and conversation strategies.

“It is like giving every sales representative access to their best sales mentor in real time,” Chauhan says.

The system continuously improves through feedback loops, learning from successful customer interactions and refining future recommendations.

AI is also reshaping underwriting workflows. The company has developed proprietary AI-driven risk scoring models layered on top of traditional underwriting systems. These models generate dynamic risk scores before policy issuance, allowing underwriters to accelerate low-risk approvals and prioritise high-risk assessments more efficiently.

The broader ambition is Straight Through Processing (STP), where eligible policies can eventually be issued almost instantaneously without manual intervention. “We want a customer sitting across a coffee table to receive policy issuance confirmation within minutes,” Chauhan says. Processes that traditionally took one to two days are increasingly being compressed into minutes.

AI is reducing operational friction

Beyond customer-facing use cases, AI is also being deployed aggressively to solve operational inefficiencies.

One recent use case emerged in the company’s group insurance business, where partner organisations frequently submitted customer data in inconsistent formats, forcing operations teams to spend hours manually cleaning and preprocessing files.

Instead of automating blindly, Chauhan’s team first studied how operations personnel solved these problems manually. “We extracted the intelligence from the people doing the work and trained our AI models around those decision patterns,” he explains.

The result was substantial: manual preprocessing time dropped from hours to minutes; policy issuance cycles accelerated significantly; and operational productivity improved sharply.

This philosophy—solving business problems first and applying AI second—has become central to the company’s transformation approach. “We never start with AI. We start with the problem we are trying to solve,” he acknowledges.

Modernising legacy systems while scaling AI

Despite rapid innovation, insurance companies still operate on deeply entrenched legacy systems designed for paper-based workflows. Modernising that environment without disrupting ongoing operations remains one of the industry’s biggest challenges.

To address this, Pramerica Life Insurance has implemented an API gateway layer that sits between modern digital platforms and legacy systems, enabling faster digital interactions without destabilising core systems.

Another major focus area is data consolidation. “AI runs on data. If the data quality is fragmented or inconsistent, outcomes are impacted,” Chauhan warns.

The company is now building stronger enterprise data foundations designed to unify previously isolated data environments and create more refined intelligence layers for future AI models.

At the same time, product innovation is becoming increasingly configurable. Historically, launching new insurance products or onboarding new partners could take months due to integration complexity and customisation requirements. Today, the company’s configurable platform architecture allows journeys, branding, and workflows to be customised dynamically. “Processes that earlier took months can now go live within a week,” Chauhan says.

The future insurer may look more like a technology platform

Looking ahead, Chauhan believes the insurance industry is approaching a major inflection point.

India’s insurance penetration still remains well below global benchmarks, creating enormous long-term growth potential. But future growth, he argues, will increasingly depend on how intelligently insurers combine AI, automation, personalisation, and unified digital experiences.

One of the company’s biggest priorities over the next few years is creating a “single-stop-shop” operating environment across customers, employees, and distribution teams.

At the same time, conversational interfaces, WhatsApp-led engagement, and AI-powered servicing will continue expanding rapidly.

The company is also preparing to deploy AI-powered quality monitoring systems for contact centres. Instead of manually auditing customer calls, AI models will evaluate interactions across multiple behavioural parameters, including tone, politeness, and conversational quality.

Perhaps most significantly, most of these AI systems are being developed internally. “All the AI use cases we have implemented are being built in-house,” Chauhan says. That decision is strategic. The company believes the intelligence layer it is building around underwriting, servicing, operations, and customer engagement will become a long-term competitive differentiator.

For India’s life insurance industry, the transformation is no longer about digitising paperwork. It is about rebuilding insurance itself around intelligent platforms, embedded AI, and real-time digital experiences—and that transition is only beginning.