Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Western Digital introduces world’s highest capacity 2.5” Portable HDDs in India boosts its most popular product portfolios

Western Digital introduces world’s highest capacity 2.5” Portable HDDs in India boosts its most popular product portfolios

News
By Sayantan Mondal
0 15

With the explosion of digital content, people need bigger and more robust solutions to help access and preserve it all. Western Digital introduces a portable HDD expansion across its WD®, WD_BLACK™ and SanDisk® Professional product lineups, boasting the world’s highest storage capacity in a 2.5” portable HDD. The WD My Passport portable HDD line, and SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE® ArmorATD in 6TB* capacities, will now be available in India.

We are excited to introduce the world’s first 2.5” 6TB* portable hard drive, in India, which is an incredible technological achievement. We understand the storage requirements can be different, so, we are happy to bring these high-capacity portable drives to our multiple brands. This development reinforces our commitment to the consumers,” says, Khalid Wani, Senior Director Sales, India, Western Digital.

The new, record-breaking 6TB* capacity point is available across Western Digital’s premier brands, offering a more robust, purpose-built solution for consumers, gamers and pros.

Confidently back up your next journey with WD

With up to 6TB* capacities now available for the WD My Passport hard drive line, adventurers can store more and effortlessly backup their digital memories with peace of mind. The My Passport Ultra™ drive is a trusted, portable storage solution that is equipped with USB-C™ technology and a modern metal design. It is ready right out of the box and features a convenient, slim form factor that is easily transportable. Its password protection with 256-bit AES hardware encryption helps keep precious content safe and secure. The My Passport hard drives are available in a variety of different colours to suit any style.

The 6TB* WD My Passport retails for INR 15,499 MSRP. The 6TB* WD My Passport, Works with USB-C retails for INR 15,999 MSRP. The WD Elements 6TB retails for INR 15,299 MSRP. All products are available now at select Western Digital retailers, e-tailers and on the Western Digital Store.

Get the perfect shot with SanDisk Professional

With SanDisk Professional’s G-DRIVE ArmorATD drive, consumers get an all-terrain drive with shock, IP54 rain and dust, and crush resistance2 to help protect valuable footage from out in the wild to back in the studio. The 6TB* SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorATD provides a trusted and portable way to back up photos, video footage and files wherever adventure leads.

The 6TB* SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorATD retails for INR 20,999 MSRP. The drive will be available by the end of this month at select Western Digital retailers, e-tailers and on the Western Digital Store.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Sayantan Mondal

Sayantan is a Correspondent at Express Computer and CRN India, The Indian Express Group. His interest lies in technology and innovation across all industries. Sayantan holds a Masters degree in Media and International Conflicts from University College Dublin, Dublin, Ireland and a Bachelors degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University Kolkata, Kolkata, India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image