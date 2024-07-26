Western Digital introduces world’s highest capacity 2.5” Portable HDDs in India boosts its most popular product portfolios
With the explosion of digital content, people need bigger and more robust solutions to help access and preserve it all. Western Digital introduces a portable HDD expansion across its WD®, WD_BLACK™ and SanDisk® Professional product lineups, boasting the world’s highest storage capacity in a 2.5” portable HDD. The WD My Passport portable HDD line, and SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE® ArmorATD in 6TB* capacities, will now be available in India.
“We are excited to introduce the world’s first 2.5” 6TB* portable hard drive, in India, which is an incredible technological achievement. We understand the storage requirements can be different, so, we are happy to bring these high-capacity portable drives to our multiple brands. This development reinforces our commitment to the consumers,” says, Khalid Wani, Senior Director Sales, India, Western Digital.
The new, record-breaking 6TB* capacity point is available across Western Digital’s premier brands, offering a more robust, purpose-built solution for consumers, gamers and pros.
Confidently back up your next journey with WD
With up to 6TB* capacities now available for the WD My Passport hard drive line, adventurers can store more and effortlessly backup their digital memories with peace of mind. The My Passport Ultra™ drive is a trusted, portable storage solution that is equipped with USB-C™ technology and a modern metal design. It is ready right out of the box and features a convenient, slim form factor that is easily transportable. Its password protection with 256-bit AES hardware encryption helps keep precious content safe and secure. The My Passport hard drives are available in a variety of different colours to suit any style.
The 6TB* WD My Passport retails for INR 15,499 MSRP. The 6TB* WD My Passport, Works with USB-C retails for INR 15,999 MSRP. The WD Elements 6TB retails for INR 15,299 MSRP. All products are available now at select Western Digital retailers, e-tailers and on the Western Digital Store.
Get the perfect shot with SanDisk Professional
With SanDisk Professional’s G-DRIVE ArmorATD drive, consumers get an all-terrain drive with shock, IP54 rain and dust, and crush resistance2 to help protect valuable footage from out in the wild to back in the studio. The 6TB* SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorATD provides a trusted and portable way to back up photos, video footage and files wherever adventure leads.
The 6TB* SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorATD retails for INR 20,999 MSRP. The drive will be available by the end of this month at select Western Digital retailers, e-tailers and on the Western Digital Store.