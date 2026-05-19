Zoom connects conversations and organisational context across AI tools through expanded MCP capabilities 

In the age of AI, context is becoming the difference between generic outputs and meaningful work. Traditional agentic workflows rely on slow, fragmented searches across disconnected documents, apps, and systems of record, often missing the conversations where decisions, trade-offs, customer needs, and commitments actually happen. This context gap limits the usefulness of AI workflows and forces teams to reconstruct information across disconnected tools and systems.

To help solve this issue, Zoom today announced expanded capabilities for its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, extending Zoom conversation intelligence, agentic search, and platform capabilities into select third-party AI tools and workflows. With these updates, organisations can securely access Zoom AI Companion insights on platforms such as OpenAI’s Codex, Anthropic’s Claude, and others, bringing trusted organisational context into the AI systems teams rely on.

“AI workflows become significantly more powerful when they can operate in a real organisational context,” said Brendan Ittelson, chief ecosystem officer at Zoom. “Our expanded MCP capabilities make Zoom’s conversation intelligence, collaboration history, and AI platform features accessible across AI ecosystems, enabling developers and organisations to build more context-aware workflows and experiences.”

Zoom expanded MCP capabilities:

– Conversation intelligence across AI tools: Access Zoom meeting summaries, transcripts, recordings, notes, action items, and collaboration history directly within supported AI environments.

– Agentic search across enterprise systems: Enable AI tools to reason across organisational context spanning Zoom Meetings, Chat, Phone, and Canvas, as well as Salesforce, Workday, ServiceNow, and more than 10 connected third-party platforms.

– OpenAI Codex plugin for developer workflows: Bring meeting intelligence into coding environments to support documentation, task tracking, automation, and development workflows grounded in real meeting context.

– My Notes intelligence across AI workflows: Surface notes, summaries, and action items across third-party AI platforms, helping personal collaboration context persist across tools and workflows.

– Cross-platform organisational context: Combine conversation intelligence with enterprise systems and operational data to reduce fragmented searches across disconnected tools.



Meeting intelligence powers developer workflows in OpenAI Codex

Zoom introduced a new plugin for OpenAI Codex, bringing meeting intelligence into one of the most widely used AI-powered coding environments. Leveraging Zoom AI Companion, the plugin enables developers to securely access Zoom meeting summaries, call and meeting transcripts, recordings, notes, and agentic search directly within their workflows. This access allows developers to bring meeting insights directly into their documentation, task tracking, and automation workflows, making it easier to generate updates and create automations based on what was actually discussed and decided in the meeting. By making meeting intelligence available where work happens, Zoom and Codex help teams spend less time reconstructing conversations after the fact and more time turning decisions into action.

Connecting conversations, systems, and organisational context

Zoom is expanding access to its agentic search capabilities, enabling Zoom AI Companion and connected third-party AI tools to reason across an organization’s full context — from conversations to systems of record — through the Zoom MCP Server.

New agentic search capabilities allow AI tools to reason across organisational context spanning conversations and enterprise systems, including Salesforce account information, Workday employee records and time-off balances, ServiceNow tickets and incident data, and more. At launch, agentic search supports 10 connected third-party platforms, with additional integrations planned to roll out in the coming months.

Instead of manually piecing together information across disconnected systems, customers can now use their preferred AI system to surface accurate answers and insights based on organisational context spanning conversations, collaboration history, systems of record, and operational data, all in one place.

Through the Zoom MCP Server, these capabilities are now accessible within OpenAI’s Codex and Anthropic’s Claude, extending Zoom’s open ecosystem approach and enabling developers and organisations to bring critical enterprise context into their AI environments.

Bringing personal context across AI ecosystems

As part of Zoom’s broader My Notes expansion, personal meeting intelligence is also now accessible through the Zoom MCP Server, enabling users to surface notes, summaries, and action items across third-party AI platforms such as Claude and ChatGPT.

My Notes is Zoom’s AI-first personal notetaker designed to work across Zoom Meetings, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and even in-person conversations. Rather than simply transcribing meetings, My Notes captures, organizes, and turns conversations into actionable next steps while helping users stay focused on the discussion itself.

By extending My Notes intelligence through MCP, Zoom enables personal collaboration context to persist across AI systems and workflows, so notes, action items, and decisions remain accessible across tools and environments. Whether they’re capturing insights during a meeting or revisiting them later, users can bring their context with them wherever their work continues.

Building connected AI workflows with trusted organisational context

Through expanded MCP server capabilities, Zoom is strengthening its open ecosystem, helping move conversation intelligence, agentic search, My Notes intelligence, and platform capabilities securely across AI platforms and workflows.

Organisations can bring trusted organisational context into the AI systems where work happens without moving or duplicating customer information. All meeting data remains governed by the same enterprise-grade security, privacy, and access controls applied across the Zoom platform.

This reflects Zoom’s broader vision for a system of action where conversations don’t remain trapped inside meetings, but instead become actionable context that moves seamlessly across AI-powered environments. By making this context accessible beyond Zoom’s native environment, Zoom is helping organisations reduce fragmentation and move work forward more consistently across all the systems they use.