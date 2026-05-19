Tata Realty and Salesforce collaborate to set new benchmarks in AI-led customer experience

TATA Realty & Infrastructure and Salesforce announced the successful deployment of Salesforce’s Agentforce platform to transform customer engagement across TRIL’s portfolio. The implementation has significantly enhanced responsiveness, reducing first response times from days to just 8 hours, while enabling the company to manage thousands of customer interactions simultaneously.

The transformation has delivered measurable business results with a 10% increase in conversion rates, 30% boost in lead qualification, and 50-60% email open rates, demonstrating how AI agents and unified data are reshaping customer experience in real estate.

TRIL deployed Agentforce Marketing, Agentforce Sales, and Agentforce Service unified through Data 360, creating a single, real-time view of every customer across their entire journey, from first inquiry to post-purchase support. This integrated approach allows AI-powered agents to work alongside human teams, delivering personalised, always-on service at scale. The platform enables 24/7 lead qualification across WhatsApp, SMS, and email, and provides real-time recommendations to sales teams. It also routes complex queries to the right specialists and powers live dashboards that give leadership continuous visibility into customer interactions.

TRIL’s customer-first philosophy has always been central to its success. As digital-savvy homebuyers began expecting immediate responses and integrated experiences across channels, the company saw an opportunity to set a new industry standard. The vision was clear, to create a unified platform where every customer interaction — from first inquiry to post-purchase service — would be instantly accessible to any team member.

Mr. Sanjay Dutt, MD and CEO, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited, on this development said that, “Our partnership with Salesforce has enabled us to bring together data, intelligence, and automation into a single, cohesive ecosystem. The results speak for themselves, from faster response times to stronger lead qualification and improved conversions. More importantly, it has empowered our teams with the right insights at the right time, allowing them to focus on what truly matters, building trust and delivering a superior customer experience.”

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO, South Asia – Salesforce, said, “The fundamental question in any technology deployment is simple – does it genuinely serve the customer better? In Tata Realty’s case, the answer is clear. Buyers receive responses in hours instead of days. Sales teams spend more time building relationships and less time searching for information. Leadership makes decisions based on real-time data. This is exactly how AI should work — augmenting human capability, improving efficiency, and ultimately delivering better customer outcomes. It’s a solid example of how together, we are setting a new standard for intelligent, personalised engagement in Indian real estate.”

As India’s real estate market continues to evolve, TRIL’s investment in AI-powered customer engagement positions the company to scale personalised service across its growing portfolio while maintaining the premium experience its customers expect.

Known for its premium projects and customer-first thinking, TRIL is now looking to further strengthen its operations and customer engagement. Looking ahead, TRIL is extending Salesforce into its commercial real estate business, while the residential division is advancing into Phase Two with Agentforce Marketing and Data 360 to deepen personalisation and insight.