Google Cloud brings AI-powered security operations to India

India Cloud Summit – Google Cloud announced its new Security Operations (SecOps) region in India (Mumbai), bringing data residency controls to customers in India and accelerating the company’s commitment to protecting customer data and privacy.

With this, enterprises can store their Google Security Operations customer data in India, which is particularly important for security-savvy organisations.

Introducing Google Security Operations

As more organisations embrace generative AI technologies, their security teams are being tasked to implement secure and scalable operations solutions that can drive productivity while empowering defenders to detect and mitigate emerging threats.

The latest release of Google Security Operations aims to reduce the do-it-yourself complexity of SecOps and enhance the productivity of an organization’s entire Security Operations Center. Featuring a rich set of curated detections, it is designed to reduce manual processes, enable customers to detect threats faster, and provide packaged outcomes for them to deploy remediation.

Empowering defenders with new gen AI security tools

Google Cloud’s AI-powered Security Operations platform is designed to give SOC teams a boost across their detection and response lifecycle.

To reduce toil and manual processes across security teams, Google Cloud has announced updates to Gemini in Google Security Operations, including a new Investigation Assistant feature, now generally available, that navigates security professionals through the platform based on the context of an investigation.

Fusing AI capabilities by turning threat intelligence into action, Applied Threat Intelligence in Google Security Operations takes Google Cloud’s industry-leading threat visibility and automatically applies it to an organization’s unique environment. This enables security teams to uncover more threats, and leverage the latest threat intelligence to address them, significantly reducing their exposure to cyber risk.

Raising the bar for defense

Layering the defense with Mandiant Managed Defense and Mandiant Hunt arms organizations with the ability to elevate their security teams with expert support and AI-infused security capabilities of Google Security Operations for rapid threat detection, investigation and response. Public sector customers with specialized requirements can also lean on Google SecOps CyberShield to build and strengthen their cyber threat capability.

“Today’s complex threat landscape, combined with talent shortages, requires immediate and innovative solutions. Gemini in Google Security Operations is a catalyst to supercharge our customers’ security operations, a game changer to drive operational excellence with Google’s AI at scale. With the launch of our new SecOps region in India, Google Cloud can help more organisations in both the private and public sectors reap the benefits of secure cloud infrastructure, and truly make Google part of their security team with a modern, AI-powered SecOps strategy,” said Jyothi Prakash, India Head of Google Cloud Security.

Quotes by partners

“AI-powered security operations help organisations reduce their cyber risk, get faster at detection and disruption of cyberthreats and improve their efficiencies. PwC is thrilled to announce our partnership with Google Cloud. By combining our expertise and Google Security Operations, we will be able to offer our clients a modern, AI-powered security operations platform,” said Sangram Gayal, Partner & Managed Services Leader, Transformation at PwC India.

“As a pure-play and strategic partner of Google Cloud, Netenrich is excited that it has launched the India region for its AI-powered Security Operations. It helps us greatly to address strong regulatory requirements in Indian banking and retail sectors designed to protect enterprises, as India bets big on the digital economy,” said Raju Chekuri, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Netenrich. “Attack surfaces are changing rapidly, and enterprises can’t keep up using static approaches. Our data lake approach to SIEM with our adaptive managed detection and response (MDR) built-on Google Cloud Security, dynamically protects enterprises to deliver efficacy, efficiency, and resiliency.”