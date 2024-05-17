‘Bored’ to innovative boardroom principles in 2024

By Phalgun Kompalli, Co-founder, upGrad

A CXO in the modern boardroom feels like Atlas today, holding up the celestial sphere on their shoulders! The ongoing pressures of shifting consumer expectations now have the additional burden of unforeseen global events and rapid technological changes. The traditional boardroom often reacted to such scenarios with incremental change and risk aversion. But today, this is no longer enough.

Innovation is a necessity, not a choice

Navigating the complexities of the modern business landscape requires CXOs to embrace innovation as a core leadership value to create an agile future-proof organisation. With the tsunami of technology creating new markets, traditional players are scrambling to adapt. CXOs need to be at the forefront of this wave, actively exploring and integrating new technologies to avoid obsolescence and gain a competitive edge.

Amplifying the complexity, modern boardrooms grapple with unpredictable global forces. A crisis can unfold from a single tweet, disrupting businesses overnight. Pandemics and geopolitical tensions, magnified by global interconnectedness, demand innovative strategies for resilience and risk mitigation. CXOs must anticipate, adapt, and even leverage external challenges as opportunities for growth.

Moreover, consumers today are more informed, connected, and discerning than ever before. They demand personalised experiences and seamless interactions across channels. They prefer companies that follow ethical and sustainable business practices. Meeting these multiple expectations requires CXOs to come up with innovative solutions that go beyond the conventional strategy playbook that is usually limited to marketing and customer service.

Build a framework

Fostering innovation must go beyond adopting the latest technologies and cultivate a mindset that permeates the entire organisation. The boardroom must encourage a culture of curiosity and openness, where new ideas and perspectives are welcomed, even if they challenge the status quo. Employees at all levels should feel empowered to share their thoughts and suggestions, knowing their voices are valued.

To ensure innovation thrives, the boardroom must break down silos and encourage collaboration across departments. Diverse teams having individuals with different skill sets and varying viewpoints create a fertile ground for creative problem-solving and innovation. Cross-functional teams can identify opportunities and solutions that might be missed within the confines of conventional departmental structures.

CXOs must champion a culture of experimentation and learning from failure. Leading by example, the Board must create safe spaces to encourage experiments and trials which can be undertaken with calculated risks. Setbacks must be celebrated as valuable learning experiences and successes, both big and small, must be applauded to reinforce the value of creativity.

Start from the top

Real impactful change starts at the top, with innovation flowing from the boardroom to the rest of the organisation. The boardroom must transform from a ‘bored room’ into a hub of creativity and strategic foresight. Agility and adaptability are key for CXOs, who must be ready to pivot swiftly in response to market shifts. Leveraging technology enables rapid iteration, testing, and timely course correction, ensuring the organisation remains nimble in the evolving business landscape.

Diversity of thought is essential in the boardroom to avoid ‘groupthink’ and drive innovation and hence, the boardroom must include members with varied backgrounds, experiences, and areas of expertise. Regularly focusing on future trends, emerging technologies, and potential disruptions keeps the boardroom dynamic. Inviting external experts and thought leaders to share their insights can provide valuable perspectives and spark new ideas in the boardroom, helping with strategy and tackling challenges.

Lead with data

Data-driven decision making is another critical aspect of the innovative boardroom. Utilising data analytics and business intelligence tools gives CXOs insights into different aspects that can impact business such as customer behaviour, market dynamics, and operational efficiency. This data-driven approach ensures strategic decisions are based on evidence and real-world understanding rather than assumptions or ‘gut-feel’. A genuine commitment to innovation requires investment in research, pilot projects and most important, in skilling employees in emerging technologies to empower them to be active participants in the innovation journey.

This National Technology Day we are reminded that innovation drives growth and progress. By embracing an innovative mindset and transforming the boardroom into a hub of creativity, CXOs can ensure that organisations not only survive but thrive in the face of modern-day challenges. While the journey begins in the boardroom, its impact extends far beyond the organisation, playing a vital role in shaping the future of the nation.