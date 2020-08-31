Apple launches one-year residency programme for AI, ML experts

Read Article

Apple has introduced a residency programme in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to find niche experts in the new-age technologies.

The AI/ML residency programme invites experts in various fields to apply their expertise to build revolutionary machine learning and AI empowered products and experiences.

“Apple’s on-device machine learning enables intelligent experiences across our integrated hardware, software, and services,” the company said in the job description.

“As these intelligent experiences solve our users’ problems across disciplines, the need for domain experts to understand machine learning grows. This is why the AI/ML residency programme aims to immerse these experts in the ML space”.

The year-long programme will welcome residents with STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) graduate degrees or equivalent industry experience, software development backgrounds, and niche expertise — like design, linguistics, neuroscience, or psychology.

The programme was first announced on Twitter by researcher Michael Rennaker on Friday.

Software products such as Siri are Apple’s most used AI and ML services and now the company is looking to bolster its presence in areas like speech recognition, analysing images and parsing natural language text.

The residents will have the opportunity to attend “personalised machine learning and AI courses, learn from an Apple mentor closely involved in their programme, collaborate with fellow multi-talented residents, and gain hands-on experience working on high-impact projects with our machine learning teams”, the Cupertino, California-based company informed.

–IANS

