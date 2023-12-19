Express Computer

Home  »  Artificial Intelligence (AI)  »  Fortinet launches Generative AI Assistant that Accelerates Threat Investigation and Remediation

Fortinet launches Generative AI Assistant that Accelerates Threat Investigation and Remediation

Artificial Intelligence (AI)NewsSecurity
By Express Computer
0 3

Fortinet has launched Fortinet Advisor, a powerful Generative AI Assistant, to its extensive lineup of over 40 AI-driven solutions. Leveraging more than a decade of AI innovation and deep threat expertise, Fortinet Advisor is designed to elevate cybersecurity teams by accelerating threat investigation and remediation.

Incorporated within FortiSIEM and FortiSOAR, Fortinet Advisor empowers Security Operations (SecOps) teams to swiftly respond to and mitigate threats. By combining Fortinet’s extensive intelligence network with the capabilities of GenAI, Fortinet Advisor enhances security team productivity and expedites the detection and mitigation of threats.

Michael Xie, Founder, President, and Chief Technology Officer at Fortinet, expressed enthusiasm about Fortinet Advisor, stating, “We’re excited to build on our legacy as a leader in AI cybersecurity innovation with Fortinet Advisor, which combines Fortinet’s vast intelligence network with the benefits of GenAI to increase security team productivity and accelerate threat detection and mitigation.”

Key Benefits of Fortinet Advisor for SecOps Teams:

Interprets Security Incidents: Rapidly analyzes alerts to provide easy-to-understand incident summaries with context and potential impact within seconds.

Builds Complex Investigation Queries: Assists security analysts in generating productive queries for investigations by translating natural language inputs into precise syntax.

Creates Remediation Plans: Facilitates swift threat response by suggesting and refining remediation plans based on real-time analyst feedback.

Augments Playbook Creation: Enables security architects to quickly generate playbook templates, translating processes into actionable plans.

Fortinet Advisor continually evolves with updates and refinements from Fortinet’s AI and product specialists. The assistant’s knowledge base is regularly refreshed with the latest threat information, ensuring optimal interactions and results. With Fortinet Advisor, SecOps teams can significantly reduce mean time to detect and respond, enhancing overall organizational risk posture.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image