Fortinet launches Generative AI Assistant that Accelerates Threat Investigation and Remediation

Fortinet has launched Fortinet Advisor, a powerful Generative AI Assistant, to its extensive lineup of over 40 AI-driven solutions. Leveraging more than a decade of AI innovation and deep threat expertise, Fortinet Advisor is designed to elevate cybersecurity teams by accelerating threat investigation and remediation.

Incorporated within FortiSIEM and FortiSOAR, Fortinet Advisor empowers Security Operations (SecOps) teams to swiftly respond to and mitigate threats. By combining Fortinet’s extensive intelligence network with the capabilities of GenAI, Fortinet Advisor enhances security team productivity and expedites the detection and mitigation of threats.

Michael Xie, Founder, President, and Chief Technology Officer at Fortinet, expressed enthusiasm about Fortinet Advisor, stating, “We’re excited to build on our legacy as a leader in AI cybersecurity innovation with Fortinet Advisor, which combines Fortinet’s vast intelligence network with the benefits of GenAI to increase security team productivity and accelerate threat detection and mitigation.”

Key Benefits of Fortinet Advisor for SecOps Teams:

Interprets Security Incidents: Rapidly analyzes alerts to provide easy-to-understand incident summaries with context and potential impact within seconds.

Builds Complex Investigation Queries: Assists security analysts in generating productive queries for investigations by translating natural language inputs into precise syntax.

Creates Remediation Plans: Facilitates swift threat response by suggesting and refining remediation plans based on real-time analyst feedback.

Augments Playbook Creation: Enables security architects to quickly generate playbook templates, translating processes into actionable plans.

Fortinet Advisor continually evolves with updates and refinements from Fortinet’s AI and product specialists. The assistant’s knowledge base is regularly refreshed with the latest threat information, ensuring optimal interactions and results. With Fortinet Advisor, SecOps teams can significantly reduce mean time to detect and respond, enhancing overall organizational risk posture.