Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Newgen Partners with Evalueserve to Make its Corporate Lending Process More Intelligent

Newgen Partners with Evalueserve to Make its Corporate Lending Process More Intelligent

News
By Express Computer
0 1

Newgen Software, a global provider of low-code digital transformation platforms, is pleased to announce its partnership with Evalueserve, a provider of AI-enhanced products and managed services. The partnership will enable financial institutions (FIs) to leverage Newgen’s corporate lending solution integrated with Evalueserve’s AI-based OCR engine to automate financial spreading.

“We are thrilled to launch this strategic partnership with Newgen to offer a comprehensive lending solution to banks. This partnership will enable us to expand our AI-enhanced product offering in lending to help clients approve loans faster and win more business in a competitive market,” said Nitin Garg, Global Head of Corporate and Investment Banking Solutions at Evalueserve.

Many FIs still resort to manual processes for financial spreading. By automating the spreading process and using Evalueserve’s AI-based OCR engine that integrates with Newgen’s corporate loan origination solution (CLOS), FIs can bring consistency in financial data, reduce human errors, improve productivity, and reduce costs.

“We are happy to announce our strategic partnership with Evalueserve to offer automatic financial spreading as part of our corporate lending solution. The AI-based OCR engine will extract data from financial statements to the desired template. This will improve efficiency and credit decision quality,” said Kaushal Verma, AVP and Head of Banking CoE at Newgen Software.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image