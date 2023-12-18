Revolutionising Public Transit: Aurionpro Transit and Vix Technology announce Partnership; to Unveil Next-Gen Mobility Solutions

Aurionpro Transit, an Aurionpro company and a leading global provider of smart ticketing and payment solutions for transit, announces its partnership with Vix Technology. As part of this collaboration, Aurionpro Transit will design and develop a state-of-the-art All-in-One Driver Console (DC120) and Mobile Data Terminal (MDT10), innovative in-bus solutions which will streamline transit operations by providing a central on-vehicle hub for various functions from ticketing to communications.

MDT10 is a tablet device that enables vehicle tracking and driver assistance, making it an indispensable tool for drivers to navigate routes with precision. Drivers can utilise the touchscreen display to access various features, such as communicating with controllers in the back office and delivering information to passengers via on-board displays.

DC120 offers all the features of the MDT10 along with integrated ticketing functionality. Drivers can seamlessly handle fare payments without juggling between various gadgets. The ticketing machine supports multiple fare payment options, including barcode and contactless, and prints receipts. For transit agencies and authorities, the partnership enhances their ability to design and deploy user-friendly ticketing solutions, providing a seamless and convenient travel experience for commuters.

Talking about the partnership, Sanjay Bali, President & Global Head – Tech Innovation Group, Aurionpro Solutions, said: “I am excited about partnering with Vix Technology. Our futuristic products MDT10 and DC120 will redefine the travel experience and operations. This partnership with VIX opens up new regions and shall accelerate business expansion.”

Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, Rob Cullingworth, Chief Operating Officer, ITS, at Vix Technology, said: “Working hand-in-hand with Aurionpro Transit, the solution we have created is tailored and optimised for drivers and bus operators. It is designed specifically for ease of use, to simplify daily operations, and boost efficiency across the board. We are genuinely looking forward to seeing the positive impact these devices will have on the driver experience.”

Over the next five years, the combined expertise of Aurionpro Transit and Vix Technology will strengthen the development of innovative mobility technologies. This collaboration aims to shape the future of digital mobility and enhance the overall travel experience for commuters worldwide while increasing operational efficiency for operators.