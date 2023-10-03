How Generative AI will Transform how Work Gets Done

By Sanket Atal – Managing Director – Operations & Site Lead – Technology, Marketing, Product, Salesforce India

As AI and automation usher in a new economic era, every CEO recognizes the need to invest to stay competitive. They need a digital strategy that builds resilience, drives greater efficiency and growth that also provides trust, security and reliability.

Combining AI, data, and CRM has enormous potential to transform customer experiences, better anticipating their needs and delivering personalization across every unique interaction.

In addition, incorporating AI-enhanced features across the workforce can achieve greater employee satisfaction, improve productivity and decision-making. According to Slack’s State of Work report, Indian desk workers and found that 75% of them have adopted AI in their work to help drive productivity. While company leaders want to embrace generative AI, balancing value and risk is imperative to unlocking its full potential.

Transforming how Work Gets Done

Scheduling meetings, organizing files, managing administrative tasks – automating monotonous tasks will enable teams to be more productive and efficient, freeing up valuable time to focus on more strategic and creative aspects of their work.

Marketers, for example, are already using generative AI to transform how they connect with their customers by powering more automated and effective campaigns — quickly and at scale. In addition to targeting basics like content creation and writing copy, they’re transforming the way marketers analyze data, personalize messaging content, and optimize SEO strategy.

When it comes to sales teams, consolidating all their organization’s data on a single platform and auto-crafting personalized emails tailored to their customer’s needs is making how they work faster, smarter, and more efficient. Personalization is informed by CRM data, freeing sales reps to focus on building relationships, closing business, and driving revenue.

Generative AI tools are becoming increasingly conversational, too, and taking on the role of super-powered collaborators. They’re delivering intelligence across automations, sharing knowledge, providing conversation summaries and writing email drafts. The real power of this technology is when AI can analyze and act on the most valuable data from a company’s most trusted resource, helping teams work smarter and make informed decisions faster.

Informing Better Business Decisions

In the modern business landscape, data is the cornerstone of success. When it comes to AI, it’s only as good its data. While leaders understand the importance of data, many struggle to harness its power for better decision-making and business results. For some, it’s too complex or not accessible enough; others cite inability to generate impactful insights as an issue across their organizations.

The generative AI revolution will make it exponentially easier for everyone to tap into immense troves of trusted data to do their jobs more effectively and efficiently.

The integration of AI, real-time data and CRM allows for personalized content generation and tailored experiences across sales, service, marketing, commerce and IT. This enables businesses to anticipate customer needs, engage prospects, and optimize their operations, leading to improved efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Take for instance a sales leader who can generate visualizations based on natural language prompts that display real-time progress against their quota, along with recommendations for helping them meet goals. Such insights, based on patterns and trends in data that might be too vast or complex for humans to analyze manually, will give employees invaluable time back to focus on how they employ the results.

All of this will drive impactful outcomes quicker, empower creativity, and boost productivity and success.

The need to put Trust at the Center of AI

Generative AI will transform the way we work, yet its accuracy and quality depend on the data that fuels it. To limit potential for bias, hallucinations, and toxic outputs it’s important that data is pulled from sources that are relevant, representative, and complete. There’s also the need to keep a human in the loop on all customer interactions to validate and ensure accuracy of the data and outputs.

Whether generating a tailored sales email or customer support chat response, training workers to take full advantage of the technology and instilling an ethics-first approach is essential for companies wanting to use generative AI to deliver against growing customer expectations.

By unifying first-party data, leveraging trusted AI innovations to provide data privacy and security, and placing people and their understanding at the forefront of the transformation, companies can ensure they put safety and trust at the center of their customer relationships.