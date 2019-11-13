HDFC Life deploys virtual assistant for customer support

HDFC Life has created InstA, an industry-first virtual assistant for frontline users. It is a knowledge platform designed to empower employees and partners by enabling them to offer real-time sales and service support to customers. InstA is powered by Natural Language Processing (NLP) and can answer questions according to the user”s preference and demand. It is backed by AI capability. It learns and continuously improves its accuracy based on user queries and feedback. Its integration with other applications – bots, analytics engine, and workflow enables it to provide quick and comprehensive responses to queries.

“InstA is a virtual assistant, for our sales and service teams. It is an AI-based Knowledge Platform which creates zero distance between the frontend and the backend teams,” said Parvez Mulla, Chief Operating Officer, HDFC Life. “This has led to better sales productivity and improved experience for both customers as well as partners as there is improved First Time Resolution (FTR) and Over the Counter (OTC) response to customer queries,” Mulla said.

Currently, InstA covers over 90 per cent employees including partners and is spread across geographies. InstA has a query bank of more than 960 queries (over 1 lakh intents) which are both static and dynamic in nature. Within a short time, InstA has earned the reputation of being a one-stop solution for Sales and Service queries. It currently answers over 11.5 lakh queries in a month.

With InstA, users can not only access information in real-time, but also share it with customers via email and mobile. Activities such as sharing the key benefits of a policy and even comparing two or more products across multiple parameters can be done.

InstA is available for download on Google Play as well as the App Store.

