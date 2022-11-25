Express Computer

Impactsure now available on Temenos Exchange

Artificial Intelligence (AI)News
Impactsure Technologies (Impactsure), an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) powered document analytics SaaS company for Banks and Enterprises, today announced the availability of its Secure Unified Responsive Engine (SURE)-based SureMatch platform on Temenos Exchange, the open market place for fintech solutions. Temenos is the digital and core banking solution provider for prominent global banks.

SureMatch helps automate manually intensive and error-prone processes that are subject to strict compliance regulations, reducing manual efforts by more than 80 percent and process complex documents in under 10 minutes. It enables secure data extraction and analytics for fast and accurate decision making resulting in better business outcomes, higher transaction volumes and delightful customer experiences.

Temenos Exchange brings innovation to market faster, and at scale. The marketplace offers pre-integrated and approved fintech solutions that can be easily deployed on top of Temenos open platform for composable banking, enabling global banks to accelerate the creation of new financial services, while reducing the costs of development.

Martin Bailey, Director of Innovation and Ecosystems, Temenos, said: “Temenos Exchange acts as an accelerator for fintechs and software developers, helping them develop, validate and monetize new banking solutions. Joining Temenos Exchange means Impactsure can write once and sell its solution across a vast banking audience of more than 3,000 clients in 150 countries. Collectively, this community serves the banking needs of 1.2 billion people worldwide.”

Dharmarajan Sankara Subrahmanian, Founder Director & CEO, Impactsure, said: “Being approved for Temenos Exchange is a testimony to the global quality and efficiency that Impactsure brings forth in our services. Our participation in Temenos Exchange further extends our commitment to the global banking community and enables Temenos customers to easily reap the benefits of SURE platform. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Temenos platform to help us achieve our business goals.”

SureMatch enables bankers to scrutinize and vet input documents and supporting documents for Bank Guarantees (BG), Letters of Credit (LC), Remittances, Collections, Mortgages, Discounting, Credit and Treasury Operations, Working Capital Loans, Advances, Corporate Loans, Insurance Underwriting and Contracts easily. It can be easily integrated into a bank’s existing document workflow system and can be readily deployed within the Temenos Banking Cloud.

Secure Unified Responsive Engine (SURE) is a patent pending AI/ML +NLP solution that scans, processes, classifies and extracts structured and unstructured data from visually rich documents in many file formats.

