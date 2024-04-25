Express Computer

AI-driven cloud frameworks with integrated APIs are transforming industries: Arpanarghya Saha, Chief Digital Officer, Nippon Mutual Fund

By Mansi Singh
In an exclusive interaction with Express Computer, Arpanarghya Saha, Chief Digital Officer, Nippon Mutual Fund, discussed the evolving technology landscape and the company’s digital transformation journey. Saha highlighted the significance of adapting to technological advancements to stay competitive in the market. He emphasised the importance of agility and innovation in navigating the digital transformation process successfully. He also shared insights into how Nippon Mutual is leveraging emerging technologies to enhance the customer experience and streamline operations.

Watch the full insightful interview:

Mansi Singh
