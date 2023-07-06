When AI sparks imagination among Creators

By Alok Patil, CTO and Co-founder, VideoVerse

The transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on creativity has been a subject of growing interest and exploration. By augmenting creative endeavors, providing fresh perspectives, and automating mundane tasks, AI has opened up new possibilities for artistic expression. It has been fascinating to see the continual growth in which AI has become an invaluable tool for reshaping the landscape of creativity in profound ways. With the influx of video content consumption, the global AI Video generator market is poised to reach $1082.7 billion by 2027, and we need new creative ways to keep the audience engaged.

Be Innovatively Creative

Artificial Intelligence has revolutionized the creative landscape by offering creators a qualitative instrument for enhancing efficiency, productivity, and imaginative capacities across diverse domains. With its ability to process vast amounts of data, AI has empowered brands to extract meaningful insights, discover patterns, and generate innovative ideas. It automates repetitive and mundane tasks, freeing up valuable time for creators to focus on the more imaginative aspects of their work. By harnessing AI’s capabilities, people have unlocked unprecedented efficiency levels, ultimately transforming the approach and delivery of any solution.

Wow your online presence

While the global rate of growth predicted for individual creators and influencers is 18%, the growth in India is estimated to be a staggering 115%. The scope and demand for content that is created and consumed on social media requires automated support to allow for strategic creativity. This is a daily game of numbers and success depends on the ability to effectively engage your audience, which directly correlates with the relevance and creativity of your content.

With over 5000 creator partners exclusively in India, and with industries such as retail, health, food, gaming, and more relying heavily on media engagement and content creation, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a robust and efficient ally that accelerates progress in this dynamic field.

Machine meets mind

While contemplating the future of AI innovation, one significant aspect under scrutiny is whether technology can eventually generate creations autonomously, devoid of supervision or direction. However, a more fundamental question arises: Even if such a feat is technically feasible, should it be the ultimate objective of AI? Our primary aim does not revolve around replicating the human mind; we strive to develop indigenous approaches that nurture human creativity through AI interactions. The intent entails investing substantial time and effort in comprehending the intricacies of the creative process, with the ultimate goal of dramatizing the ideas, even if they are prosaic by objective.

Ease off some load

While AI can serve as a source of inspiration in the creative process, its capabilities extend beyond that. AI can assist with mundane tasks in the digital realm, where much of the less glamorous behind-the-scenes work occurs. The goal is to augment creativity and improve efficiency, as humans remain the original creators. For reference, in the video production industry, where a significant portion of the work involves logging video footage, technology can serve as a valuable assistant rather than replacing human involvement. AI techniques like machine learning and pattern recognition have proven their mettle and are augmented across industries for better productivity. While the essence of the human mind cannot be traded, AI and future innovations can undoubtedly offer intelligent, efficient, and inspiring assistance that fosters creativity.

Snackable insights that actually entice audiences

AI has eased the process of creating sports highlights remarkably, and AI algorithms can generate customized clips for each player, catering to specific demographic or geographic interests. The flexibility extends further as highlights can be tailored to different languages, allowing for a broader audience reach. Additionally, the scope expands to creating entertaining bloopers or comparative videos. This newfound ease empowers content creators to produce precisely what the market demands without time constraints.

Thomas Edison orchestrated a historic sporting occasion over a 100 years ago by inviting boxers James “Gentlemen Jim” Corbett and Peter Courtney to engage in a thrilling bout and captured it for the first time on camera. Today the monumental fight is still in the archives, and technology allows us to repurpose creatively for generations to watch and learn from. AI has enabled repurposing old videos, revitalizing valuable content, maximizing its potential impact, and ensuring a continuous stream of engaging sports-related material. Viewers enjoy revisiting “glory games” from their old teams and favorite players.

Harnessing large-language models, natural language interfaces, and powerful AI algorithms enhances knowledge retrieval, contextualization, and interpretation, empowering humans to create ideas and solutions for experimentation and improved creative output. As a glimpse into the near future, I see homo sapiens play a pivotal role in facilitating innovation that reciprocally fosters creativity. We must create optimal ways for humans and machines to collaborate, where machines enhance and amplify human abilities instead of creating divisions. Instead of fixating on the disparities between humans and machines, the focus should be exploring avenues for their strengths to be united and synergized.