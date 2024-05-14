The role of technology in achieving tons-scale CBG manufacturing

By Rajaram Prajapati, the Chief Technology Officer of CEID Consultants & Engineering Pvt Ltd

In the continuous look for sustainable energy solutions, CBG (Compressed Biogas) has recently stood out as a promising sustainable energy alternative. Compressed biogas is produced through the anaerobic digestion of organic materials such as agricultural residues, food waste, sewage sludge, and animal manure. With CBG emerging as a sustainable alternative in the Indian market, technology is beginning to play a crucial role at every stage of the CBG manufacturing process. Today, advancements in biological processes, automation, and engineering have enabled the efficient and cost-effective production of CBG at scale.

The journey towards achieving tons-scale CBG manufacturing has been marked by a convergence of cutting-edge technologies, meticulous engineering, and unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship. Mr. Rajaram Prajapati, the Chief Technology Officer of CEID Consultants & Engineering Pvt Ltd with his extensive expertise in renewable energy systems, sheds light on the pivotal role of technology in this endeavor.

Feedstock types and biomass pre-treatment

In India, the main feedstock categories for CBG manufacturing production include agri waste, livestock waste, industrial waste and MSW. And the work of pretreatment primarily focuses on preparing biomass for microbial attack. The process can be physical, chemical, biological, or a combination of these. Physical pretreatments, such as mechanical pretreatments or bio-extrusion, can reduce feedstock size and increase methane production. However, physical pretreatments can require a lot of energy.

However, with technology coming into play, the preparation and optimisation of feedstock selection and pretreatment have enhanced the yield and quality of biogas. Advanced sensors and monitoring systems enable real-time tracking of feedstock characteristics such as moisture content, organic composition, and pH levels. Additionally, sorting and shredding systems ensure uniformity and consistency in feedstock processing.

“Innovation is the cornerstone of progress in the renewable energy sector,” remarks Mr. Prajapati. Technology not only enables us to optimize the efficiency of biogas production but also unlocks the potential for scalability on a monumental level.

Advanced compressor innovations

Compression in the CBG Manufacturing plant is majorly used to increase the energy density of biogas and reduce its volume for easier storage and transportation. However, over time advanced compressor technologies have developed to enhance both in terms of pressure level and storage capacity. Some of the compressor technologies are reciprocating Compressors, screw Compressors and centrifugal Compressors. And out of these three advanced compressors, reciprocating compressors can achieve compression ratios of up to 20:1 which makes it suitable for pressures ranging from 100 to 300 bar. Moreover, advancements in lightweight and high-strength composite materials facilitate the development of cost-effective and durable storage tanks for CBG.

Gas purification and upgrading

To meet quality standards for use in various applications, biogas must undergo purification and upgrading processes to remove impurities and increase methane concentration. Advanced gas separation technologies such as pressure swing adsorption (PSA), membrane separation and High Pressure Water Scrubbing enable the removal of contaminants such as carbon dioxide, hydrogen sulfide, and moisture from biogas streams. Additionally, catalytic methanation processes can be employed to elevate methane content and improve gas energy density.

Moreover, advancements in purification and compression technologies have enabled the production of compressed biogas that meets the stringent quality standards required for commercial applications. This has opened up a myriad of opportunities for the utilization of CBG as a clean fuel alternative across various sectors, including transportation, industrial heating, and power generation.

Biogas production and digestion

Cutting-edge biological processes and reactor designs have revolutionized biogas production from organic waste materials. High-efficiency anaerobic digesters equipped with state-of-the-art mixing and agitation systems facilitate rapid digestion and biogas generation. Moreover, the integration of microbial consortia and enzyme technologies enhances the degradation of complex organic compounds, leading to higher methane yields and shorter retention times. Through precision engineering and automation, CBG plants can now seamlessly process vast quantities of organic waste, yielding significant volumes of high-purity biogas.

The potential impact of tons-scale CBG manufacturing extends far beyond environmental sustainability,” emphasizes Mr. Prajapati. “It represents a paradigm shift towards a circular economy, where organic waste is transformed into a valuable resource, driving economic growth and social progress.” However, realizing this vision requires continued innovation, investment, and collaboration across the public and private sectors to overcome technological barriers and accelerate the adoption of CBG on a global scale.

Indeed, the widespread adoption of CBG technology holds the promise of mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, reducing dependence on fossil fuels, and fostering inclusive development in communities worldwide. Technology is not merely a tool; it is the catalyst for realizing our vision of a cleaner, brighter future for generations to come.” By harnessing the power of technology, India can properly unlock the potential of biogas as a clean and renewable energy source, while simultaneously addressing environmental, economic, and social challenges. In conclusion, the journey towards achieving tons-scale CBG manufacturing epitomizes the transformative power of technology in shaping the landscape of renewable energy.