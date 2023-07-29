Express Computer

Xoriant launches generative AI Platform ORIAN, helps build application for safety of NFL players

Xoriant (a ChrysCapital company), has launched a generative AI platform called ORIAN for all industries.

The first application, built on the ORIAN platform for the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA), combines the power of AI, ML and analytics to automate and accelerate the process of contact detection and inspection for Contact Sport Analytics, thereby supporting the NFLPA in its core objective of ensuring and enhancing player safety.

“We are thrilled with Xoriant’s ability to leverage technology, especially AI for enabling us in our objective of ensuring player safety with agility and accuracy. It has reduced our efforts by 90% in real-time illegal contacts identification and helps us to make quicker inferences through the player insight dashboard. With its self-learning attributes, it is a game-changer for us in this fast-paced sports of NFL,” said Richard Persons, Director, Information Systems, NFLPA.

ORIAN offers various use cases and models that enable clients to swiftly embrace AI and Generative AI in their processes to bring in efficiency and remain competitive. The platform brings together turnkey industry solutions, a large partner network, accelerators, and ethical design frameworks for building applications.

Xoriant’s relentless pursuit of AI-first innovations combined with ORIAN’s transformative capabilities are at the heart of both the organization’s name and its commitment to driving value for clients.

“We are proud to witness the remarkable impact of our AI capability on our clients’ business objectives. This coveted award is a validation of the incredible talent and dedication of our team. The recognition motivates us to continue our commitment to enabling innovation with AI” said Sukamal Banerjee, CEO, Xoriant, adding that: “AI forms the center of Xoriant; and with ORIAN, our AI platform, we are on the path to training 100% of our engineers with GenAI by the end of 2023.”

