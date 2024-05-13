AI-Powered Learning: Adaptive tools and the future of personalised education

By Chitranshu Mahant, CEO & Co-Founder, Primebook

I recently read that around 65 percent of today’s learners will pursue a profession that does not yet exist as per the World Economic Forum’s report & The Future of Jobs. Such a prediction should come as no surprise given the huge disruption that technology is causing in every industry today, whether it is in company models or the labor market. To stay up with the changing skill set, education and learning must grow swiftly. Subjects that have not yet piqued our interest will be brought to the forefront through the integration of technology, introducing additional jobs over time.

Technology is also improving following how education is imparted. Today, educators and researchers are

looking into new and inventive approaches to help students learn more effectively, engage more deeply,

and achieve greater results. The combination of technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and adaptive learning is one of the most promising and interesting advancements in this sector.

One of the most significant advantages of AI-powered adaptive learning is personalized learning. Traditional classroom approaches treat all students equally, presuming that everyone learns at the same rate and in the same way. We know this is not the case. Every student has a distinct learning style, speed, and degree of comprehension. AI-powered adaptive learning systems can help tailor education by allowing students to learn at their own speed and in their own learning style. These systems may assess performance data and deliver tailored feedback, thereby improving learning outcomes and increasing student engagement.

Conversational AI is a technology that allows computers to communicate with people using natural language. In education, conversational AI can be utilized to give students faster feedback and guidance, hence improving learning results. Chatbots can answer student queries, provide comments on tasks, and assist students in navigating complex learning materials. The chatbots can also be tailored to the demands of various learners and educational environments.

Virtual and augmented reality technology can be utilized to create immersive learning experiences that

captivate students and encourage deep learning through interaction with 3D objects. These technologies let students visualize complex topics, explore new environments, and practice real-world skills like surgical procedures or engineering jobs in a safe and regulated environment. Assessment is a crucial aspect of the learning process. It enables instructors to evaluate the efficacy of their teaching techniques and find areas for improvement. However, typical assessment systems, such as multiple-choice tests, can be restrictive. AI and adaptive learning give a more complex approach to assessment, allowing educators to monitor student progress in real-time, identify areas of weakness, and provide personalized feedback. This helps ensure that each student progresses at the appropriate speed and get the necessary support to succeed.

Engagement is critical to good learning. Students who actively participate in the learning process are

more likely to retain information and obtain better academic results. AI and adaptive learning provide a

variety of tools and technologies that can aid in engagement, including gamification, interactive content,

and virtual reality. These technologies can serve to make learning more interesting and enjoyable, enabling students to actively participate in the learning process. One of the most significant advantages of AI and adaptive learning is improved accessibility.

Technology-based solutions can help to break down educational barriers, allowing students to access high-quality learning resources regardless of their location or background. For example, students in rural places can access online classes and materials, while students with impairments can benefit from assistive technology that helps them overcome learning difficulties.

Artificial intelligence and adaptive learning technology can potentially improve instructor support. This

allows educators to devote more time to other critical duties, such as lesson planning, classroom management, and giving one-on-one support to children in need. However, there are certain barriers to using technology in teaching. Concerns have been raised concerning the ethical implications of employing AI in education, as well as its possible influence on privacy and security. Furthermore, there are fears that technology may worsen current educational inequities.

Despite these problems, it is obvious that technology such as AI and adaptive learning are significantly influencing the future of education. The old classroom model is gradually becoming obsolete, as instructors and students embrace technology-based solutions to enhance their learning and development experiences. These technologies provide a variety of advantages, including personalized learning, improved evaluation, higher engagement, greater accessibility, and improved teacher assistance. As the world grows more digital, we should expect even more innovation in this field, ensuring that education stays accessible, engaging, and beneficial for all students.