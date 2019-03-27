Jindal Stainless transitions to BW/4HANA

A leading stainless steel manufacturing group, Jindal Stainless has become one of the early organizations to migrate to BW/4HANA, one of the world’s fastest data warehouse and reporting system. This transition has been achieved along with ‘remote conversion route for 6 years legacy data’. With this development, Jindal Stainless has acquired the leadership status in transforming the manufacturing industry by implementing the latest and most efficient data analysis program. This has reduced the time taken for real-time inventory reporting from 30 minutes to just a minute.

Commenting on this development, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, Abhyuday Jindal said, “It is a historical breakthrough not only for Jindal Stainless, but for the entire digital-manufacturing ecosystem. We have set a precedent for the entire world by adopting BW/4HANA, as this technology will make our reporting and analysis even more precise, efficient, and fast. I extend my hearty congratulations to SAP and Jindal Stainless’ IT team for achieving this incredible milestone.”

SAP BW4/HANA is the next generation data warehouse that enables advanced real-time analysis and transactions on current as well as legacy data. It boasts of extremely high speed and efficiency as compared to the traditional BW (business information warehouse).

Earlier, in April 2017, Jindal Stainless had unleashed a massive digital revolution by upgrading its ERP applications and migrating to HANA database on Cloud. It enabled business transactions and reports to be 10 to 15 times faster. Jindal Stainless was conferred with SAP ACE Award for this technological excellence. This digital expansion continued in the subsidiaries of Jindal Stainless, when the company’s in-house SAP experts undertook successful implementation of the database at PT Jindal Stainless Indonesia in January 2018.

Jindal Stainless launched an initiative to find a solution to tap legacy data with SAP’s Centre of Excellence in Singapore last year. The team, comprising experts from SAP India & Germany, along with Jindal Stainless’ IT team, took on the challenge to redefine BW/4HANA software with unmatched agility and intelligence.

With the onset of Industry 4.0, automation and real-time analysis are gaining prominence. The project is slated to be an asset for the production and servicing functions for Jindal Stainless.

Vice President, Strategic Industries, SAP Indian Subcontinent, Mr Hemant Dabke said, “As an early adopter of this technology, Jindal Stainless is ahead of the curve and will pave the path for enterprises to go digital. Integrated data management strategy, with the help of BW/4 HANA, will enable Jindal Stainless to report and plan on current, historical, and external data sources from various applications leading to real time decision making.”

Jindal Stainless is continuously improving, creating, and innovating for excellence in its business processes, rather than just maintaining them. As a result, Jindal Stainless’ business applications play the role of a decision support system instead of a mere transaction and reporting system.

