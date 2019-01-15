JK Lakshmi Cement selects FarEye to improve operational visibility

JK Lakshmi, counted among the leading cement manufacturers in West and East India, has selected FarEye, the pioneer in digital logistics, to get predictive visibility, strategic insights, and better control into goods movement and improve collaboration with third-party vendors.

Maintaining an efficient distribution network to ensure on-time deliveries is a top priority for JK Lakshmi Cement and FarEye’s state-of-the-art technology has been a key enabler for the company. “On our wide distribution network handling volumes around 8 lakh tonnes/month, pilferage and back/forward loading are some of the key operational challenges that we face. We believe that gaining better visibility into our vast network of multiple plants and about 10,000 destinations will help us control pilferage, optimize capacity and eventually help us deliver a superior customer experience.” says Dr. Shailendra Chouksey, Whole-Time Director, JK Lakshmi Cement.

FarEye will help the company boost its collaboration with external, 3rd party vendors by introducing its proprietary platform that integrates with the internal and external stakeholders to provide much-needed real-time visibility at a trip level on web and the ease of their mobile phones. The key areas where the FarEye platform will benefit JK Lakshmi are as follows:

1. Enhance Collaboration: Boost collaboration among 3rd party vendors

2. Actionable Insights: Provide real-time and predictive analytics that help making better business decisions

3. Improved Visibility: Provide trip-level visibility spanning across 5 plants and 10,000 destinations

4. Better Control – Improved visibility and actionable insights lead to better control of movement & allows room for optimization

Eventually, FarEye will also add value by providing business insights across the value chain, which helps increase overall efficiency, cut costs and increase profitability. It will also digitalize Vehicle Placement and introduce Electronic Proof of Deliveries, a key paradigm shift in the digital transformation journey for JK Lakshmi Cement.

“FarEye is excited to collaborate with JK Lakshmi Cement in their relentless efforts to improve infrastructure in the country. We are delighted to be their digital partner as they look to introduce technology into their supply chain. It is one of the pioneers in the Infrastructure industry and have been a key pillar of nation-building and the fact that FarEye will have a significant role to play in the overall process by adding business value to the company makes us extremely proud,” says Kushal Nahata, CEO & Co-founder, FarEye.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com