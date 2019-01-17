LTI Acquires Ruletronics, a boutique Pega Consulting Company

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has acquired Ruletronics, a pure-play Pega® consulting and implementation company with offices in the UK, USA, and India.

Ruletronics enables businesses to transform and evolve digitally by providing innovative BPM and CRM solutions leveraging Pega Platform. Their current industry strength lies across Insurance, Banking, Healthcare and Retail segments. The company offers unique product based offerings for Disability Claims management, KYC Bulk Remediation, and Insurance Sales & Service applications.

The acquisition will strengthen LTI’s rapidly growing digital business with a suite of capabilities in Pega implementation space around establishing BPM Roadmap & Strategy, Customer Services, RPA and Decisioning.

Nachiket Deshpande, COO, LTI said: “Pega is a leader in Intelligent Business Process Management segment with more than 3,000 customers globally. Ruletronics brings significant Pega and BPM expertise along with unique client relationships that will help us grow our digital business further. I welcome Ruletronics’ clients, employees, and partners to LTI family.”

Naveen Anisetty, Managing Director and Founder, Ruletronics said: “At Ruletronics, our mission has been to understand and analyze our client’s business needs and deliver strategic BPM solutions to transform their business processes forever. We are excited about joining forces with LTI to continue this journey, further.”

This is LTI’s third acquisition since the company went public in 2016. It earlier acquired Pune-based AugmentIQ, an analytics start-up and Luxembourg-based Syncordis Consulting, a leading implementation partner of Temenos, in Europe

