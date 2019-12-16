Kerala to produce 20,000 blockchain experts in next 2 years: M Sivasankar

Kerala will produce 20,000 blockchain professionals in the next two years, in what could be a major revolution in this emerging technology in India, according to a top official. “The coming two years are crucial for us as we plan to produce 20,000 blockchain experts. The emphasis is on enhancing the quality of manpower steered by young startup companies. This is a great opportunity for us to build expertise in next-generation technology and knowledge sharing,” State IT secretary M Sivasankar said.

He said this while inaugurating the second edition of the two-day conclave-‘BlockHashLive 2019’ which began here on Thursday.

Organised by the Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA) in association with Allianz Technology, India, the event saw industry leaders making a strong case for leveraging potential of blockchain technology for public through capacity building and promoting research, development and entrepreneurship. “Blockhash Live has been a great learning platform for us. We use this platform to check what we have achieved, our learning and future footprint,” Sivasankar said.

Described as the most promising cutting edge technological innovation after the advent of Internet, Blockchain technology provides a tamper-proof and immutable data storage system and transparency in digital applications. It has the potential to disrupt business domains such as cyber security, banking services, insurance, trade finance and retail by performing quicker, secure and transparent transactions, he said.

Saji Gopinath, Director, Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management – Kerala (IIITM-K), emphasized on the importance of bringing together blockchain experts across the world to discuss the business potential of this new age technology.

Dignitaries at the inauguration spoke about the significance of blockchain system in various industries with collaborative opportunities in leveraging the technology for public good, and positioning Kerala as the country’s blockchain hub.

