AWS Announces Availability of Amazon WorkSpaces in the Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region

Amazon WorkSpaces is now generally available in the Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region. Amazon WorkSpaces is a fully managed, secure Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution that runs on AWS. With WorkSpaces, customers can provision virtual, cloud-based Windows and Linux desktops for their users, providing them with access to the documents, applications, and resources they need, anywhere, anytime, from any supported device. They can pay either monthly or hourly, just for the Amazon WorkSpaces they launch.

Mumbai is our 14th region and is part of our continuing commitment to always making it easier for workers to securely access their applications from home, remote offices or anywhere. For a list of regions where Amazon WorkSpaces is available, see the AWS Region Table.

The expansion comes as we approach the one-year anniversary of global travel restrictions, lockdowns, and work from home (WFH) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have spent the past year helping customers across the globe rapidly shift to WFH. For example, we helped LearningMate – a technology company offering domain expertise in teaching and learning solutions – move their workforce to WFH.

“LearningMate seamlessly transitioned to a remote work environment by rolling out Amazon WorkSpaces. We integrated Amazon WorkSpaces with our on-premise Active Directory over VPN to ensure that all our employees have secure access to our corporate data and internal applications. Our IT team was able to evaluate Amazon WorkSpaces within a week and ramped up to over 100 workspaces within a month. With Amazon WorkSpaces, we were able to operationalize over 200 new hires in a COVID-19 lockdown situation without any impact to our growth,” said Palash Sinha, IT Head, LearningMate.

With our availability of the Mumbai Region, customers can provision WorkSpaces closer to their users and data, providing a more responsive experience.

Customers in the Mumbai Region can also take advantage of WorkSpaces Streaming Protocol (WSP), the new, cloud-native streaming protocol that enables a consistent user experience even on unreliable networks. If workers run into networks with high packet loss or unstable at home or office networks, WSP might be able to help. I know it has helped me with my home network.

