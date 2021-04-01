Cloudera Data Platform is now available on Google Cloud

Read Article

Cloudera, the enterprise data cloud company, has announced the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) is now available on Google Cloud. CDP is a hybrid and multi-cloud data and analytics platform that offers unparalleled security and governance for the world’s largest enterprises. The addition of CDP for Google Cloud enables Cloudera to deliver on its promise to offer its enterprise data platform at global scale. Google Cloud is emerging as the public cloud of choice for a number of key enterprises and the availability of CDP on the platform will bring even more choice, capabilities, and scale to customers.

Finding hidden patterns in data can mean the difference between being a market leader or falling behind. Businesses have too much data and not enough time to analyse it. To stay ahead of the competition, unlocking real-time insights from data is critical. CDP Data Hub on Google Cloud allows companies to get positive business results fast with instant access to quality data on a scalable, open source, enterprise data cloud platform.

Cloudera Data Platform on Google Cloud uses Cloudera’s Shared Data Experience (SDX), to create secure data lakes in an organisation’s Google Cloud account and provision analytic and machine learning services in minutes instead of weeks. It replaces tedious scripting with ‘set it and forget it’ convenience. With CDP on Google Cloud, companies can easily migrate existing data pipelines to Google Cloud or quickly set up new ones that can ingest data from a number of existing or new data sources.

“We’ve seen enterprises increasingly prioritise portability across cloud providers and between the public cloud and the enterprise datacenter to maximize agility and avoid lock-in,” commented Dale Vile, CEO, Freeform Dynamics. “As such, Cloudera’s support for GCP, in addition to AWS, Azure and on-premises environments, is in tune with the kind of hybrid/multi-cloud strategy organizations are putting in place to allow flexible data utilisation across their business.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]