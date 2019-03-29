Backup is getting more complex in the cloud: Barracuda

Barracuda today released key findings from a global research study titled: Closing Backup and Recovery Gaps. Barracuda surveyed more than 1,000 IT professionals, business executives, and backup administrators worldwide to find out more about their data protection strategies.

Some highlights of the report include:

Backup is getting more complex: 57 percent of respondents are responsible for backing up more than two sites, and 35 percent are using multiple cloud services.



IT may be underestimating the need to protect the SaaS data in their subscription apps. Only 16 percent reported backing up SaaS data.



Using the cloud as a secondary backup location is on the rise. Nearly 2/3 of respondents say they are replicating backup data to the cloud.



64 percent of global organizations say they replicate backup data to the cloud. 36 percent still do not follow this best practice



IT teams view email, SQL, and proprietary application data as the most common workloads to protect with backup, but SaaS data is not viewed as critical, which puts business continuity at risk. Office 365 is one of the most popular cloud-based productivity platforms, but Office 365 confusion is exposing firms to significant risk

More than 60 percent of SMBs are using Office 365 to drive business success

40 percent are not using any third-party backup tools to protect mission-critical data because they believe Office 365 provides all the backup they need, which is unlikely to be true. “While more IT professionals are embracing ways the cloud can support data protection, such as replicating backup data to the cloud, many are making dangerous assumptions about SaaS and cloud data that are putting organizations at risk,” says Chris King, Director, Product Management, Data Protection at Barracuda Networks. “IT still needs to consider how data is protected, even after migrating to cloud or SaaS applications.”

Today’s complex infrastructures and targeted cyber attacks require a complete backup strategy that protects data wherever it resides — on‑premises or in the cloud. Barracuda’s Backup solutions offers continuous data protection and the flexibility of replicating to a remote physical or virtual appliance, or to the cloud. It’s Cloud-to-Cloud Backup provides comprehensive, cost-effective and scalable protection.

