AI apps to soon aid airport shopping, track car health

If you are struggling with data to make charts and power points or you are at the airport trying to make use of a long layover or simply worked up about maintenance of your cars, then relax, good news is on its way. Artificial intelligence (AI) driven apps will soon be taking care of all these allowing you to enjoy other things in life.

A “sneak” into the future of digital solutions at the Adobe Summit 2019 presented by popular and witty Mindy Kaling, where ‘data unbound’, an AI- based document handling feature won hands down in an open voting. It is one of the most awaited features.

Presented by Sana Malik of Adobe Research, ‘data unbound’ analyses the data, draws the summary and converts it into charts and graphs for web pages and power points using Adobe Sensei and data analytics.

Another futuristic innovation presented was airline mobile app with augmented reality (AR) feature carrying interactive terminal map enabling the customer to stores and pick up products as AR objects in 3D.

Adobe’s automobile app will track the statistics about your car and keep you informed about its health for taking corrective measures in time and avoiding breakdowns. The visit to workshops will become more efficient as the mechanic just knows what to do with the vehicle as it’s health chart will be readily available.

Around 60 per cent of the technologies showcased at the “Sneaks” actually make it to the market depending upon the customer response.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com