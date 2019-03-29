SMBs facing challenges in data backup: Report

Most small and medium businesses (SMBs) globally are facing challenges when it comes to backing up and recovering data, a new report has said. Backup is getting more complex and 57 per cent of respondents are responsible for backing up more than two sites and 35 per cent are using multiple Cloud services, said the report from US-based cyber security solutions firm Barracuda Networks.

Barracuda surveyed more than 1,000 IT professionals, business executives and backup administrators worldwide to find out about their data protection strategies.

“IT may be underestimating the need to protect the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) data in their subscription apps. Only 16 per cent reported backing up SaaS data,” the report added.

Using Cloud as a secondary backup location is on the rise. Nearly two-third of the respondents said they are replicating backup data to the cloud.

“While more IT professionals are embracing ways the Cloud can support data protection, such as replicating backup data to the Cloud, many are making dangerous assumptions about SaaS and Cloud data that are putting organisations at risk,” said Chris King, Director, Product Management, Data Protection at Barracuda Networks.

