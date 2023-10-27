Edge adoption may overshadow the boom cloud adoption witnessed: Arif Khan, CEO, Coredge

Governments and industries today look for a seamless and quick response from their IoT devices. This need is of utmost importance in this ever-evolving fast-paced world, especially in critical areas like robotic surgeries, driverless cars, and more. Edge computing, an emerging technology, seems to hold the key to this issue. “Edge will co-exist with the cloud as both have their upsides. However, looking at the use cases the adoption of edge will overshadow the boom that cloud witnessed,” says Arif Khan, CEO, Coredge, in an exclusive interview with Express Computer.