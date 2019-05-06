InstaSafe partners with ESDS with its Zero Trust Security for businesses to adopting cloud

Instasafe has partnered with ESDS to provide its powerful SDP Security for ease of hybrid cloud adoption. InstaSafe provides a secure platform to adopt cloud computing that increases the productivity of organisations with its ability to connect remote users, vendors and contractors to work securely from any device or location.

For the first time in India, Instasafe & ESDS come together to offer the powerful SDP (Software Defined Perimeter) security to the businesses adopting cloud with only pre-authenticated and preauthorized users to access applications, thus making the private applications completely invisible over internet and protected from hackers and cyber-attacks. InstaSafe’s Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) security not only provides the protection against the growing security challenges from DDoS, APT, MITM and Credential Thefts but also helps businesses manage their multi cloud workload management simple.

Under the alliance the two companies are coming together to provide one of its kind value

propositions for organizations moving to cloud, by simplifying the complexities faced by CIO & CISOs with today’s conventional & layered security solution that integrates multiple solutions such as; VPN concentrators, 2FA, Encryption, Firewalls, etc.

Piyush Somani – CEO ESDS, said, “With Instasafe’s Zero Trust Security Solution the organisations can now adopt cloud with more granular controls over security. ESDS has managed to build a unique position in the industry with its patented vertical auto scaling technology and I believe that this partnership will act as a catalyst for cloud adoption by all kind of organisations.”

Sandip Panda, CEO, Instasafe said, “With this partnership, ESDS customers can now have

better control over their application access and security with ease from a single management

console. We’re like a universal travel adapter for your applications to run on cloud. It’s software-defined and built first for cloud. Our whole mission is to make cloud networking as simple as cloud computing and cloud storage.”

The InstaSafe Secure Access solution replaces the conventional model of application access on the cloud which virtually replaces the DMZ model with its simplified secure access as;

Making application IPs invisible, thus eliminating the DDoS protection need.

Micro segmentation of application access on cloud based on roles and responsibilities.

Secure access for remote users with encrypted & invisible connectivity over any internet.

Helps build a secure Intranet over internet for diverse network assets and join domains with AD/ LDAP integration.

