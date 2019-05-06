Conduent launches its first Global Hackathon Series in India

Conduent Incorporated, a digital interactions company, announced the launch of Conduent Blockchain Hackathon – its first global hackathon series in India. Conducted in partnership with HackerEarth, an enterprise software talent management company, the series aims to further strengthen Conduent’s investments in blockchain technology innovation. This initiative provides an opportunity to collaborate with over 2.5 million developers and find path-breaking solutions through a community-powered hackathon. The first hackathon of the series kicked off in India on April 12. Each hackathon has two parts. The first is a six-week virtual event where ideas for blockchain solutions will be crowdsourced. In the second phase, a shortlist of finalists will be invited to participate in a 36-hour, no-sleep onsite event in Bengaluru on June 22-23 to refine their original proposed idea.

The participants stand to win prizes of up to INR 6,00,000 (6 lakh Indian rupees) with the top solution being awarded a prize of INR 3,00,000 (3 lakh Indian rupees). Following the India event, the next phase of the series will be to host a similar virtual event across the U.S. that culminates in a live event in Raleigh, N.C.

The Conduent Hackathon has been curated around the following themes:

1) Incentive systems for social behavioral change

2) Blockchain for a shared economy

3) Smart properties

4) Transparent interactions with the Government

5) Delegative voting systems

Emerging technologies are the focus of Conduent Labs for developing and incubating innovative services. Blockchain is one of the core technologies Conduent Labs work with and India has one of the highest numbers of blockchain developers in the world, making it a hot spot for blockchain research. A hackathon will enable more applications to be built by participating developers and will give a boost to talented developers, empowering the culture of digital innovation.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com