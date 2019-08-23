Reliance Jio partners with AI-based provider to analyse data in realtime

Reliance Jio, the world’s largest mobile data network service provider, and Guavus, a Thales company and the leader in AI-powered analytics for communications service providers, announced a partnership today centered on AI-driven analytics. Guavus’ AI-based solutions will provide real-time customer experience analytics, predictive analytics to automate network troubleshooting, and key marketing insights to Jio. As a result, Jio will be able to offer superior service to its customers while addressing critical service operations with intelligent automation.

Jio is one of the world’s largest and fastest growing data service operators with more than 300 million subscribers. The Indian service provider, which has disrupted the market with its affordable data plans and unlimited calling benefits, has created a completely digital experience for its users – ranging from data services on smartphones, to gigabit Internet at home, along with a portfolio of media offerings and IoT devices such as smart speakers and switches for the smart home.

“Our networks generate 4 to 5 petabytes of data each day. If this data can be properly analyzed in real-time using big data analytics and predictive analytics techniques, we can both improve the health of our network through intelligent automation and offer multiple, customized personal services to our customers. Guavus’ solutions enable us to do this – we can make data-driven decisions that allow us to deliver a great experience to our customers while bringing intelligent automation to our operations,” said Anish Shah, President of IT, Reliance Jio.

“Guavus provides us data analytics technology and out-of-the-box analytics solutions for intelligent operations and marketing – but they’re not just fishing for us, they’re giving us the ability to fish. Our teams will be able to take advantage of a ‘self-service’ platform to build custom analytics applications that are tied very closely to their areas of the business and to deliver quality new products much faster,” said Kiran Thomas, President, Reliance Industries.

Said Anukool Lakhina, Guavus Founder and President, “Guavus has been a pioneer working on AI-powered analytics solutions with service providers around the world. The rapid growth, range and affordability of Jio’s service offerings and their innovative use of AI and analytics is transformative for their customers and India. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Jio to provide the AI and analytics foundation for the digital services revolution in India.”

