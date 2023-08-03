How Green Data Centers Can Help Companies Meet Their Sustainability Goals

By Vimal Kaw, Colocation Product Head and New Site Selection Lead, NTT Ltd in India

As the world becomes more digital, data centers have become an integral part of modern businesses. However, with the increased use of digital technologies and the growing demand for data, data centers have become a major source of energy consumption, contributing significantly to greenhouse gas emissions. In fact, data centers consume a significant amount of energy and could soon reach 8% of the world’s power production as digital transformation initiatives accelerate. Therefore, there is a need for companies to find ways to reduce the environmental impact of their data centers, and green data centers are the answer.

Green data centers are facilities designed to use energy-efficient technologies and renewable energy sources to minimize their environmental impact. These facilities are designed to meet the needs of modern businesses while also reducing energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, and operating costs.

Here are some ways that green data centers can help companies meet their sustainability goals:



Energy Efficiency

Energy efficiency is the cornerstone of green data centers. These facilities are designed to maximize energy efficiency through various strategies such as server virtualization, improved cooling systems, and efficient power distribution. By reducing energy consumption, companies can significantly reduce their carbon footprint and energy bills.

Renewable Energy Sources

Green data centers rely on renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, hydro, and geothermal energy. These energy sources are abundant and sustainable, and they do not produce harmful emissions. Companies that use green data centers can reduce their reliance on fossil fuels and contribute to the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Carbon Neutrality

Green data centers can help companies achieve carbon neutrality. Carbon neutrality refers to the state where a company’s carbon emissions are offset by the use of carbon credits, carbon sequestration, or other methods. By using green data centers, companies can reduce their carbon emissions to zero or even negative levels.

Waste Reduction

Green data centers prioritize waste reduction by recycling and reusing materials. These facilities use efficient cooling systems that recycle water, reducing the amount of water used. Moreover, green data centers reduce the need for physical infrastructure, such as servers, by using the latest technologies. This, in turn, reduces the amount of e-waste generated by companies.

LEED Certification

Green data centers can be certified by the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program. LEED certification is a globally recognized standard for sustainable buildings. Data centers that meet the LEED standard are recognized for their commitment to sustainability, and they enjoy a competitive advantage in the market.

Companies that use green data centers improve their corporate image and reputation. Consumers, employees, and investors are increasingly aware of the environmental impact of businesses, and they are more likely to support companies that demonstrate a commitment to sustainability. By using green data centers, companies can differentiate themselves from their competitors and attract environmentally conscious consumers and investors.

Green data centers, hence, offer a viable solution to the environmental impact of data centers. These facilities help companies reduce energy consumption, carbon emissions, waste, and operating costs while improving their corporate image and reputation. The use of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, in data centers is increasing, and a majority of hyperscalers are keen to power a majority of their data centers with renewable energies.

How energy efficiency and waste reduction can be implemented at green data centers

By using various cooling techniques, such as air-side economization, evaporative cooling, and liquid cooling, green data centers can reduce energy consumption and improve efficiency. Energy efficiencies can be further improved by using renewable energy sources like solar, wind, or geothermal power to reduce their carbon footprint and energy costs. Data centers can also use energy-efficient servers, storage devices, and networking equipment to reduce energy consumption and save money on energy bills. Further, implementing power management tools like automatic shutdowns and power capping can reduce energy consumption when the equipment is not in use. Green data centers also focus on reducing waste through various strategies such as recycling, reusing waste heat, and using water-efficient technologies.

Making green data centers scalable

A modular design can allow for incremental expansion of data center capacity and minimizing the need for major infrastructure changes. Using more energy-efficient servers, storage devices, and networking equipment not only saves energy but can also enable more scalability as it reduces the need for additional power and cooling infrastructure. As the data center grows, so does the need for cooling. Using efficient cooling methods like liquid cooling can help to scale up without increasing energy consumption. Implementing efficient data center management practices, such as load balancing and resource pooling, can help to optimize the use of resources and maximize scalability.

In conclusion, green data centers play a crucial role in helping companies become sustainable. By using energy-efficient technologies, renewable energy sources, and sustainable practices, green data centers can help companies reduce their environmental impact and contribute to a more sustainable future. As consumers become more aware of the impact of their actions on the environment, adopting sustainable practices is becoming increasingly important for companies to remain competitive and successful in the long term.