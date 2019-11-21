Express Computer
11 Data Protection Use Cases

Protect your data capital from the edge to the core to the cloud

By Dell EMC
0 1

The Periodic Table of Data Protection maps the data protection modernization journey of enterprises and explains the complexities of data protection in an organized and structural format. IT pros and business IT users can leverage on it to assess gaps in protecting their data capital in the areas of backup and recovery, operations, security, cloud, and data management.

Why Dell EMC Data Protection?

  • Wide data protection solution portfolio to support all use cases, including multi cloud data protection and cyber security
  • single solution and support vendor for data protection and data management in modernization journey
  • #1 purpose build backup applience vendor
  • Technology Investment protection under Dell EMC Future-Proof storage loyalty program

Read the eBook “The Periodic Table of Data Protection” for details.

Dell solutions are Powered by Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory and Second Generation of Intel Xeon Scalable Processors.

