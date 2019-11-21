Express Computer
4 benefits of updating server operating system on new hardware.

By Dell EMC
Upgrade to the latest operating system on Dell EMC PowerEdge servers to stay efficient and modernised.

Preparing your business for emerging technology workloads, like predictive analytics, edge computing and IoT, requires keeping your data center hardware and software up to date. Dell EMC PowerEdge servers with pre-installed Windows Server 2019 will modernise IT for any workload by delivering a worry-free infrastructure that is secure and scalable.

Benefits of upgrading the OS on PowerEdge servers:

  • Up to 25% less in additional licensing costs per server
  • Up to 82% less time to deploy
  • Only 5 steps to deploy vs. 38 steps
  • Up to 88% improved application latency

Learn more about the benefits of Dell EMC PowerEdge servers.

Dell solutions are powered by Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory and Second Generation of Intel Xeon Scalable Processors.

Dell logo and other trademarks are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.


Dell EMC
