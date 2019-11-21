4 benefits of updating server operating system on new hardware.

Upgrade to the latest operating system on Dell EMC PowerEdge servers to stay efficient and modernised.
Preparing your business for emerging technology workloads, like predictive analytics, edge computing and IoT, requires keeping your data center hardware and software up to date. Dell EMC PowerEdge servers with pre-installed Windows Server 2019 will modernise IT for any workload by delivering a worry-free infrastructure that is secure and scalable.
Benefits of upgrading the OS on PowerEdge servers:
- Up to 25% less in additional licensing costs per server
- Up to 82% less time to deploy
- Only 5 steps to deploy vs. 38 steps
- Up to 88% improved application latency
Learn more about the benefits of Dell EMC PowerEdge servers.
