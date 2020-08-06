4 Ways a VDI Storage Solution Can Save (or Cost) Money

As virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) has become more common, companies are benefiting from the flexibility it offers. Virtual desktops deliver a more secure, easier to manage, and less costly computing experience than physical desktops.
But storage performance remains an issue for VDI. Legacy systems, which rely on traditional spinning disks, fall short in adequately serving VDI systems. Even hybrid storage systems struggle to feed the voracious IO appetite of VDI systems.
It is possible to meet the demands of a VDI system while cutting both operational and deployment costs. This eBook will discuss four ways to find savings in VDI storage — both by moving to an all-flash model and by finding the right flash solution.
Download now to know more
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]puteronline.com