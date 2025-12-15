Advancing Zero-Touch with AI and ML in Communications Industry Brief

Communications and media organizations are racing to expand connectivity around the globe. Along the way, they’re navigating network complexity, building 5G strategies, and managing an influx of IoT devices. And all this change is happening when they’re facing significant staff and skill shortages.

To tackle these challenges, many communications and media organizations have set their sights on zero-touch operations.

The goal: strip out manual processes to speed service delivery and innovation while driving down costs.

Here’s how it could work:

1. Start with new cloud-native technologies.

2. Layer on APIs to allow cross-stack communication and orchestration.

3. Then, AI and machine learning (ML) provide the logic to make a zero-touch workflow.